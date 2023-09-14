A group of people who took part in the Pride march in Gozo last Saturday was verbally attacked and one person was physically assaulted, the NGO LGBTI+ Gozo said on Thursday.

"We were reminded of the importance of Pride and the necessity of creating safe spaces for queer people on the island of Gozo," the NGO said. It was "a sombre reminder of why we must continue to fight for Pride."

It said that as the night drew to a close, a group of queer people who had left the Gozo Pride Concert were verbally harassed when they approached a bar, and one person was physically assaulted as the aggression escalated.

It condemned the homophobic attack. "We cannot stand idly by while members of our society are attacked and assaulted just for being themselves. We cannot celebrate Pride and do nothing while LGBTI+ people in Gozo and Malta experience discrimination, stigma, and violence just for occupying space. We cannot call ourselves the most LGBTI+-friendly country in Europe while queer Gozitans are assaulted while trying to respectfully and courteously enjoy their Pride celebration. Inaction and indifference empower perpetrators of violence and aggression, and it is our duty as part of a global community to take action against inequality, hatred, and bigotry," the grup said.

It thanked those who had reported the attack and praised the victims for their resilience and bravery in speaking out.