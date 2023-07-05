The popular L-Għanja tal-Poplu festival will be held in Valletta on August 5. It will be its 47th edition, in its 50th year.

The festival will be held at Pjazza Teatru Rjal. The Malta Concert Orchestra will be directed by Mro. Paul Abela.

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici, who visited the orchestra during rehearsals, said 142 songs had been submitted, of which 16 were selected for the final night.

He underlined the importance of such events to promote the Maltese language.

The special guest at this year's festival will be Merga, who will interpret songs from the 1960s and 70s with musical arrangements by Mro. Joe Brown.

The festival will be compered by Joseph Galea and Antonella Galea Loffreda.

Tickets can be bought from www.ticketline.com.mt

Further information is available from www.ghanjatalpoplu.org

The festival is organised in collaboration with Pjazza Teatru Rjal and the Malta Arts Council.

The finalist songs, in order of appearance, are:

Song - Singer - Author - Composer

01. Il-Baħħ u Jien – Christian Arding (Natasha Grima, Natasha Grima, Charlene Grech)

02. Ġenn Ż – JAMM Band (Christopher Abela Mizzi, Mark Cachia)

03. Għal Xejn – Jodi Zerafa Heckenlaible (Ian Zerafa)

04. Meravilja – Mark Spiteri Lucas, Debbie Scerri (Emil Calleja Bayliss, Mark Spiteri Lucas)

05. Maltija – Kayley Cuschieri (Joe Julian Farrugia, Philip Vella)

06. O Żmien Ħlejju – Xelin (Etienne Micallef, Dominic Cini)

07. X’Għarukaża – Graziella, Kirsten Mifsud Schembri Vella (Etienne Micallef, Priscilla Giordano Psaila)

08. Katina – Laura Bruno (Paul Ellul, Mark Spiteri Lucas)

09. Kreattività tal-Pastizzi – Kapitlu Tlettax, Grecia Bezzina (Emil Calleja Bayliss, Kapitlu Tlettax)

10. Għadu Ma Sarx – Kelsey Bellante (Lon Kirkop)

11. Mitlufin – Janelle Rapa (Mark Cachia, Glen Vella)

12. Naħdmu Flimkien – Walter Micallef, Philip Vella (Walter Micallef, Philip Vella)

13. Mhix Imħabba – Charlene Rae (Emil Calleja Bayliss, Mark Spiteri Lucas)

14. Kelma Bejn Tnejn – Joseph Refalo (Joe Julian Farrugia, Pamela Bezzina)

15. Monokrom – Jean Claude Vancell (Jean Claude Vancell)

16. Il-Perfezzjoni Illużjoni – Audrienne (Emil Calleja Bayliss, Audrienne Fenech, Cyprian Cassar)