A young man who was involved in a near-fatal hit-and-run incident five years ago that severely injured traffic policeman Simon Schembri has been allowed out on bail after a psychologist told a court that she saw ‘gradual improvement’ in his behaviour.

Liam Debono had hit the headlines when, as a 17-year old, he mowed down Schembri while driving a silver Mercedes in Luqa.

The officer was dragged for several metres and suffered widespread friction burns across his chest. His arm had to be amputated above the wrist.

The underage driver was subsequently charged with involuntary attempted murder and a raft of other charges related to that incident.

Months into the compilation of evidence into that incident Debono was granted bail under a deposit of €10,000 and a personal guarantee of €40,000.

However, in May 2019 he landed back under preventive custody after he was found driving through Luqa in breach of court orders. He was driving a beige Fiat Uno and was spotted by an off-duty police officer whose suspicion was triggered at the sight of the driver slouched on his seat.

In June 2019, he was found guilty by a Magistrates’ Court of driving in breach of the court ban, without a valid licence and insurance cover, in breach of a probation order and bail conditions as well as relapsing.

He was condemned to a 5-year effective jail term, a 10-year driving ban and forfeiture of some €60,000 in bail money.

While serving time and awaiting trial over the hit-and-run case, Debono filed constitutional proceedings in April 2021.

Assisted by a legal aid lawyer, he claimed that his fundamental right to a fair trial was breached because the lawyer who was previously assisting him had not renounced his brief and thus he was not free to engage another lawyer.

That impasse, he argued, meant that he was denied the right to appeal the 2019 conviction.

Moreover, his rights were further violated through the negative media coverage which was bound to cause him prejudice at the upcoming trial.

Debono’s lawyer requested postponement of the trial pending the conclusion of the constitutional proceedings. That request was upheld and the trial was put off indefinitely (sine die.)

The scene in Luqa on 15 May 2018 when traffic policeman Simon Schembri was hit by a Mercedes and dragged for several metres.

Meanwhile, over five years since that hit-and-run episode, Debono, now assisted by new lawyers, filed a fresh application for bail before the Criminal Court.

Last month, the defence argued that not only was Debono still presumed innocent and was prepared to abide by all court conditions, but he had marked significant progress throughout his years in jail.

He truly deserved “to climb another step in his journey to reform himself and truly turn his life around,” the defence argued.

The Attorney General objected, highlighting the fact that when previously granted bail Debono had committed other crimes.

That background did not augur well, the prosecution argued.

Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera, heard various witnesses.

A representative of a private company testified that they had a job ready for Debono on an indefinite contract basis.

A third party told the court that he was willing to offer Debono a home.

The accused’s father, who regularly visited in prison, told the judge that he felt that his son had since matured.

Debono has changed greatly, psychologist testifies

However, the most significant testimony was that of a psychologist who had regularly assessed the accused since 2018, monitoring his transition from “a boy” to a “youth.”

She explained that Debono had “greatly changed.”

He never missed an appointment, showed interest in the sessions and had learnt “good behaviour," she said.

Moreover, he had “learnt to wait.”

She said she could “confidently confirm” such gradual improvement and positive attitude.

Debono was also being followed by care workers who had a care plan for him, the court was told.

Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera observed that in the past Debono had breached bail conditions and was punished for it.

But the court was now presented with testimony confirming that the accused had since registered improvement.

In light of the evidence the court upheld the request for bail against a deposit of €5000, a personal guarantee of €15,000, daily signing of the bail book, and a curfew between 7pm and 6am.

He was also banned from driving while on bail.

Lawyers Mario Mifsud, Nicholas Mifsud and legal procurator Colin Galea are defence counsel.