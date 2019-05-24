A woman was remanded in custody on Wednesday after pleading guilty to a series of petrol station thefts.

Charlotte Zammit, 37 of Tarxien was arrested after police investigations established that she was one of a duo who had raided petrol stations in Paola, Zabbar, Attard, Qormi, St Paul’s Bay and Mellieha between May and July 8.

She is the mother of driver Liam Debono, who is charged with the attempted murder of police officer Simon Schembri in May 2018.

The woman was further charged with wilful damage to third party property, to having breached a 3-year Probation Order handed down in September 2016 as well as to being a recidivist.

Prosecuting Inspector Roderick Agius explained in court that CCTV footage from the crime scenes had helped investigators track down the woman behind the alleged thefts.

Defence lawyer Josette Sultana, entering a guilty plea on behalf of the accused, pointed out that “all she wants is to seek rehabilitation.”

When making submissions on punishment, Dr Sultana observed that the woman had filed an early guilty plea and had collaborated with the police.

“She is aware that her problems and the trouble she keeps getting into are all because of her drug addiction,” the lawyer went on, pointing out that the amounts stolen were minimal.

Magistrate Neville Camilleri, adjourned the case for judgment to next week, meanwhile remanding the accused in custody. No request for bail was made at the arraignment.