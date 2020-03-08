Roger Stone, Donald Trump’s long-time friend, was recently sentenced to 40 months in jail for lying. Judge Berman Jackson was incensed. “The truth still exists; the truth still matters. Stone’s insistence that it doesn’t, his pride in his own lies, are a threat to our most fundamental institutions, to the very foundation of our democracy”.

In Malta, the Daphne Caruana Galizia inquiry has endured a procession of bumbling, evasive, dishonest and secretive witnesses, which has tested the patience of the board.

In an interview with Herman Grech in 2013, Speaker Anġlu Farrugia described Joseph Muscat as an unjust, politically vindictive, dishonest liar. He made serious allegations about “big contractors” at Labour Party headquarters. At the inquiry, he refused to divulge names, except Sandro Chetcuti and Keith Schembri. When asked for facts, Farrugia declined. When given the option of giving evidence confidentially, he refused. “I wouldn’t know about the fourth floor”.

Farrugia’s performance was embarrassing. What followed was depressing. Nigel Vella, Matthew Carbone, Josef Caruana, Neville Gafà and, finally, Glenn Bedingfield demonstrated the attributes for which Muscat selected them – evasiveness, deviousness and dishonesty coupled with misplaced loyalty.

Carbone, the head of government communications, claimed that “journalists were in no way locked in” on the night of Muscat’s infamous press conference. Videos showed journalists demanding to be released. His brazen lies drew uncontrolled laughter from those present.

Carbone refused to name those holding journalists. The judges insisted. He finally identified Nigel Vella, his deputy.

Vella has been at Castille since 2017. “I work on the orders of my superiors. I did what I was told,” he stated – straight out of Eichmann in Jerusalem. He refused to answer questions or just lied. “I don’t recall”. He said he never saw Yorgen Fenech. He never discussed policy. He was simply “doing communications”.

He denied sharing posts from the Truth Project but was shown evidence he had. He said he knew nothing about fuel smuggling; he hadn’t discussed 17 Black; he never discussed the assassination. The board was exasperated. “So, what are you paid for? You seem to know nothing”.

Vella claimed, “no journalists were held against their will”.

“Could the journalists go out of the door, yes or no?”

Joseph Muscat may be gone but the edifice of lies that he built pervades his party and government

Vella stuttered: “I’m not security.”

When shown pictures he answered, “I know them by sight”. Pressed further, “I don’t talk to the drivers…”

Judge Lofaro couldn’t take it anymore: “Don’t be arrogant”. Why did he do nothing about unknown persons in Castille? His answer was “it wasn’t my job”.

“If somebody got murdered in front of you?” he was asked.

His reply: “My job is communications, not security”. The judge at her wits’ end remarked, “Ehe, prosit ”. Joseph Muscat recruited those who would do nothing even if faced with murder – which is precisely what happened.

Josef Caruana, the ex-l-Orizzont editor who wanted journalists to “disappear from journalism”, followed. He denied knowledge of the blog Veru Biss, even if he had retweeted from it. He implied Caruana Galizia’s family was involved in the murder. He knew nothing about fuel smuggling but shared fuel smuggling information.

He “knows nothing” about the Truth Project. He does not know what Neville Gafà’s role was. He is “not a public officer – a person of trust is not a public officer”, although paid by the state.

Neville Gafà denied taking photos of Caruana Galizia but constantly uploaded them. He denied knowing about the Truth Project but uploaded posters of it. He knew Schembri and Yorgen Fenech were friends but never discussed the murder or fuel smuggling.

The man who had exploited vulnerable Libyans by allegedly selling them medical visas claimed he saved thousands of lives. He confirmed he had a diplomatic passport, a fact previously denied by minister Carmelo Abela. Despite being Muscat’s Libya envoy, he denied discussing fuel smuggling.

Bedingfield belonged to a secret hate group and appeared on a TV show which portrayed Caruana Galizia as a deranged witch. He denied being employed by the OPM “to attack Daphne” but wrote 1,000 posts about her, some from Castille during working hours.

Asked whether he saw anything wrong with this, he retorted: “No – right to freedom of expression”. Not once did Muscat take him to task over it. He denied “creating a climate conducive to her murder” but provided potential bombers with a picture of her car and number plate with the title “the time is coming”. He claimed he did not incite violence, but a post from his blog incited aggression against her.

Were there any discussions within the parliamentary group or Labour headquarters about the murder? “No”.

Were the Panama papers ever discussed? “No”. Was Chris Cardona’s alleged involvement in the murder discussed? “No”. Was 17 Black discussed? “No”. When he continued to deny known facts, the board admonished: “Be careful; these posts are public”.

Muscat may be gone but the edifice of lies that he built pervades his party and government. Those giving evidence are responsible for “communication”, but they fear the truth. Their role is to manipulate and manufacture “the truth” paid by the state, while the journalist’s family, some brave journalists and the international media fill in the omissions and straighten the distortions.

Where was Muscat’s consultant Robert Abela when this happened? We know where he is now – contributing to that legacy with his own fabrication of the truth – “the institutions are working” and “normality has returned”.

It would be too much to expect witnesses to be investigated for perjury, but will Robert Abela keep those condemned by the Board of Inquiry for their lack of credibility? Lies are a threat to the very foundation of our democracy. “Truth still exists, and truth still matters.”

Kevin Cassar is consultant vascular surgeon