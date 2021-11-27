The library at Mosta’s Maria Reġina College primary is undergoing a €25,000 upgrade, with funds donated by Residency Malta Agency.

Works include the installation of parquet flooring, new LED lighting panels and oak units that will house fiction and non-fiction titles in both Maltese and English.

The new library will benefit the whole school population of over 300 students aged between 8 and 10, Head of Maria Reġina College Network, Patrick Decelis, pointed out.

It will also include a dedicated room where the love of books is encouraged and promoted through various reading and creative writing initiatives like writing scripts and poems, and journal keeping, he added.

"The library upgrade will enable us to also organise storytelling sessions, puppet shows, paired reading and buddy reading sessions. Our intention is also to invite authors to talk about their books and encourage students to read and write," he said.

Parliamentary Secretary for Citizenship and Communities Alex Muscat emphasised that spending on education is one of the best investments the government can make.

“It is heartening to see children immerse themselves fully in books and the world of stories, fantasy and imagination while learning language and cognitive skills. It augurs well for their future and that of our society at large," he said.

"We are happy that our residency programme can contribute directly towards such high impact initiatives,” he added.