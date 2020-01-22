Rocket fire forced the suspension of all flights into and out of Tripoli's sole functioning airport on Wednesday, Libya's embattled UN-recognised government said.

Mitiga airport had only reopened early last week following a truce in nine months of fighting for control of the capital with forces loyal to a rival administration based in the east.

Six military-grade Grad rockets targeted the airport in what government forces spokesman Mohammed Gnunu branded a "flagrant threat" to the safety of air traffic and a "new violation" of the ceasefire.