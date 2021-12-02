A court in southern Libya on Thursday reinstated Seif al-Islam Gaddafi, son of slain dictator Muammar Gaddafi, as a candidate in next month's presidential election, Libyan media reported.

He had lodged an appeal earlier in the day at the court in Sebha against the electoral commission's rejection of his application last month.

The commission had pointed to articles of the electoral law stipulating that candidates "must not have been sentenced for a dishonourable crime" and must present a clean criminal record.