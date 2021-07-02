Libya's navy has launched an inquiry into a dramatic attempt to intercept a migrant boat in Malta's search and rescue zone that was caught on camera.

Footage filmed by humanitarian NGO Sea-Watch International on Thursday showed crew aboard a Libyan coast guard vessel opening fire in the direction of a small wooden boat carrying migrants and trying to ram it several times.

The footage was shot from the NGO’s monitoring aircraft Seabird and shows what appears to be a number of dangerous manoeuvres by the Libyan vessel, in an apparent attempt to force the migrants back into Libyan waters.

Sea-Watch said the incident occurred in Malta's search and rescue zone.

Malta's government has refused to comment about the incident, despite repeated requests to do so.

Footage of the incident provided by Sea Watch International. Editing: Karl Andrew Micallef

Libya launches inquiry

In a statement, a spokesman for the Libyan navy said that it had launched an inquiry to "establish the facts" after reviewing what was published by various international media and social networking sites.

The Libyan navy said that the inquiry will be looking into why a number of warning shots were fired, saying this appeared to show a failure to adhere to proper search and rescue procedures.

The statement noted that it appeared that proper maritime safety procedures had not been followed and that as a result, the lives of the migrants as well as of crew members on the coast guard vessel were put at risk.

The alarm about the incident was first raised on Wednesday afternoon, when Sea-Watch tweeted: “shots have been fired into the water. This brutality endangers people's lives. Refugees are not a target! Malta, act now to stop the violence,” it urged.

Photo by Sea-Watch International

Meanwhile, another NGO, Alarm Phone, said that according to the rescued migrants, the Libyan coast guard had aimed the shooting at the boat’s engine to stop the vessel from making it to Europe.

Both NGOs alleged that Maltese authorities only stopped coordinating the pushback following pressure from "NGOs, politicians and the Church".

The migrants eventually made it to Lampedusa, where they were rescued.

Last year, Malta was involved in a controversial operation to return migrants to war-torn Libya during Easter, in an operation that is currently being scrutinised by a court.