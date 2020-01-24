Reports that Libyan government representatives had flown to Malta for a secret meeting with their Maltese counterparts are untrue, government sources said.

Nationalist Party media arm Net News on Friday reported that senior Libyan officials had landed in Malta aboard Libyan Arab Airlines flight LAA001 to hold talks with the Maltese government.

Sources however, told Times of Malta that while the flight in question did in fact land in Malta, the Libyan nationals were only in Malta to transit to another destination and that no meetings were set to be held in Malta.

The situation in Libya has been deteriorating since military commander General Khalifa Haftar launched an offensive on Tripoli in April 2019.

After months of fighting, forces aligned with the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), based in Tripoli, have been scrambling to hold the capital.

The two sides have been engaged in talks, with little success so far.

Malta had offered to host the two sides for peace talks earlier this month.