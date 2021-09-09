Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah is in Malta for talks with Prime Minister Robert Abela.

The Libyan leader arrived on Thursday evening and will be meeting Abela at the Auberge de Castille on Friday morning. The two leaders last met in Tripoli in April.

Talks are expected to focus on the forthcoming elections in Libya and bilateral relations, including migration, trade and facilitation of travel between the two countries.

The Libyan PM is accompanied by the ministers for health, transport and finance.

Malta last month sent 40,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Libya.

Times of Malta reported in May that Libya has requested the Maltese government’s help to recover more than €80 million in frozen bank deposits linked to the family of deposed dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

During his visit to Tripoli in April, Prime Minister Robert Abela had said that Malta plans to reopen its embassy in Libya and resume flights to Libya.

Prime Minister Robert Abela addresses the media in a press conference with Libyan prime minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah in April.