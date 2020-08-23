Libya’s deputy Prime Minister Ahmed Mateegh and Foreign Minister Taher Siala on Sunday had meetings in Malta with President George Vella and Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo.



Discussions focused on the latest developments in Libya and the need to ensure the economic development and social progress of Libya and the Libyan people.



Bartolo expressed Malta’s full support for the two declarations by the Government of National Accord and the House of Representatives in Tobruk to immediately cease all military activities in Libya.



Both sides discussed at length the critical importance of inter-Libyan dialogue and the inclusion of all actors, including youth and women. The important role of the National Oil Corporation (NOC) and the Central Bank of Libya to address the economic challenges and the needs of the Libyan People was also emphasised.



Throughout the discussions, Malta also reiterated its support for a Libyan-led and Libyan-owned political solution, and its readiness to serve as a channel of communication towards this end.

The unification of Libya remains imperative for the well-being and benefit of the Libyan people. In this spirt, the resumption of the negotiation process within the framework of the UN-led Berlin Process was the way forward, Bartolo said.