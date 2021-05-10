Malta remains open to serve as a bridge between Libya and the rest of Europe to achieve security and peace in Libya that will contribute towards peace and security in the Mediterranean and in Europe, Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo told his Libyan counterpart.

He told Libya’s Foreign Affairs Minister Najla El-Mangoush during her first official visit to Malta that Malta will continue to work for peace and stability in Libya so that it can enjoy its great wealth.

The meeting follows the visit to Libya by the Maltese delegation led by Prime Minister Robert Abela last month.

Photo: DOI

Bartolo stressed that Libya is not only a geopolitical reality or important due to oil and irregular migration, but above all, it is a sovereign state with a population of about seven million people who have suffered a lot and who are still suffering due to a lack of electricity, water and other needs in daily life.

He added that other countries can and are ready to help create wealth and progress in Libya, and that Malta remains open to serve as a bridge between Libya and the rest of Europe.

Both sides agreed that border protection and management is a priority, not only with regard to irregular migration but more importantly for Libya’s national security.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the two ministers spoke of the need for peace and stability in Africa so that Libya would no longer face risks from its Sahel borders.

The ministers were later joined by Finance Minister Clyde Caruana for talks on the importance of starting flights between Malta and Libya with the aim of opening doors for trade and investment. In this regard, the ministers spoke about the historical trade links between the two countries and expressed their commitment to boost trade operations of Maltese companies present in Libya, and to facilitate new investments that will be mutually beneficial for Malta and Libya.

Malta has resumed operations from its embassy in Tripoli and is in the process of opening consulates in Benghazi and Misrata.

Photo: DOI