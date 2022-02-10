Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah’s convoy has been attacked in Tripoli as the interim leader was returning home, foreign media are reporting.

Al Jazeera said the attack took place early on Thursday as the interim leader was returning home.

It said one of the bullets, fired from a light weapon, penetrated the windscreen of the prime minister’s car, but both escaped unhurt.

Libya’s chief prosecutor has launched an investigation into the attack.

Reuters also reported the incident, saying that a source close to the prime minister described it as “an assassination attempt”.

Named interim leader last year, Dbeibah, a powerful businessman Misurata, has pledged to fight efforts by his opponents to replace him.

He was installed as head of the United Nations-backed Government of National Unity in March, and was tasked with leading the country to elections on December 24.

He was given the caretaker role on condition that he does not contest the election, but he declared himself a candidate in November.

The election was ultimately cancelled amid disputes between rival factions on laws governing the poll, and the parliament, which mostly backed eastern forces during the country’s civil war, has declared the GNU invalid.

On Thursday, parliament members are scheduled to pick a new interim leader from between two candidates - powerful former interior minister Fathi Bashagha, 59, and outsider Khaled al-Bibass, 51, a former official in the interior ministry.

Al Jazeera said the vote could see a repeat of the 2014 schism which saw two parallel governments emerge.

Dbeibah said earlier this in the week he would resist any attempts by parliament to replace his Tripoli-based government.