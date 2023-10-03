The driving licence and social benefits rackets are proof that Malta's institutions are not working, Robert Aquilina said on Tuesday, as rule-of-law NGOs launched a series of events marking the sixth year from the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The "scandals" that saw the theft of social benefits and the abusive granting of licenses “with the intervention of Minister Ian Borg, are the most recent examples of the disease that has gripped our country,” the Repubblika president told media in front of parliament.

Il Risorto da Combattimento – a statue crafted by Gerald Moroder. Photo: Jonathan Borg

“The Police Commissioner’s pathetic performance during the past three years and three months are the most obvious example of how a public official leading an institution hinders his own purpose.

"Instead of chasing criminals no matter who they are, he chooses people closest to the Labour Party and considers them untouchable. In this way, he serves as insurance for political criminals in government and those close to them.

"This means that when they are caught, they are freed either way.”

Aquilina was speaking in Valletta following the unveiling of Il Risorto da Combattimento – a statue crafted by Italian artist, Gerald Moroder– which will remain outside of parliament for the next two weeks.

The statue, brought over in collaboration with Fondazione Giovanni Falcone aided by Pronincia Autonoma di Bolzano and Ortisei Commune, is among initiatives by Repubblika, Occupy Justice and manueldelia.com marking the sixth anniversary from Caruana Galizia’s murder.

Events marking the assassination

An exhibition of artwork in honour of Caruana Galizia will be launched at the Catholic Institute on Thursday, October 5.

PEN Malta will launch their book Daphne – A Memorial in Verse on October 9.

On October 11, Julian Delia will launch his website A Virtual Library of a Decade of Corruption at the Grand Hotel Excelsior.

The last three events will be held at the Excelsior, but require registration through repubblika.events@gmail.com due to limited seating.

On October 13, journalist Caroline Muscat will interview Karolina Farska, one of the organisers of protests held after the murders of Jan Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kusnirova.

On October 16, a discussion on Facebook will be held in the morning between Robert Aquilina and Alessandro de Lisi from Fondazione Falcone.

On the same day at 3pm, people can gather in Bidnija for a quiet commemoration, followed by Mass at 6pm at the St Francis Assisi Church in Valletta.

A walk will then be held from in front of the Wembley Store on Republic Street to Great Siege Square. The Vigil for Truth and Justice will start at 7.30pm.

Aquilina also urged people to help the organisers raise €20,000.

“A portion of this sum will help our message reach foreign countries.

"Separately, Fondazione Giovanni Falcone are working on a museum in Palermo dedicated to Giovanni Falcone, Paolo Borsellino, and all the mafia victims. The foundation will dedicate a hall in the museum to Daphne Caruana Galizia," he added

Ann Demarco from Occupy Justice also addressed the media on Tuesday.

She said Caruana Galizia’s "commitment to truth and justice made her a symbol of journalistic integrity".

“In a world where journalism often faces challenges, Daphne stood as a beacon of resilience,” she said.