Every year, the Salesian Theatre in Sliema hosts what has become for many, a must-see Christmas tradition: The Comedy Knights’ annual Christmas show. It is a satirical sketch show that somehow manages to walk the line between silly and biting, while, at the same time, constantly being the funniest show on the island.

This year’s show is Comedy Knights 007: Licence to Laugh. The title of the show reflects the number of years the Comedy Knights have been producing this annual sketch show. It promises to be always original, always topical, always on point and perhaps most importantly, always hilarious.

Razor-sharp wit and tongue-in-cheek comedy are the signature styles of the Comedy Knights

The cast features some of Malta’s strongest comedy performers, as well as characters that have managed to enter local popular culture. Audience favourites such as the Bormla Babes, The First Lady and the Sliema Girls, are certain to make an appearance, while a vast selection of other sketches inspired by Maltese society and way of life will complete the show.

Razor-sharp wit and tongue-in-cheek comedy are the signature styles of the Comedy Knights and this year promises to be the best yet.

Comedy Knights 007: Licence to Laugh remaining shows run at the Salesian Theatre in Sliema until January 12 (except December 31 and January 1, 6). Recommended certificate is 14+. More information at www.comedyknights.com and tickets are available from www.ticketline.com.mt.