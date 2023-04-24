The world of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency has come a long way since its inception, with a growing number of mainstream businesses now accepting it as a method of payment. This includes licensed Bitcoin casinos and betting platforms, which have gained popularity among players who value anonymity and security.

However, regulatory oversight of this emerging industry has been slow to develop, with many national legislators struggling to understand how it works and how to approach it. In contrast, the Maltese government and the Malta Gaming Authority have been proactive in embracing blockchain technology and virtual currencies.

Benefits for players

For players, the main benefit of licensed Bitcoin casinos in Malta is the assurance of safety and legitimacy. Previously, they may have been using unregulated products that raised concerns about fairness and security. A licence from a respected regulator such as the MGA is a stamp of approval that gives players peace of mind that the casino is operating ethically and treating them fairly.

Benefits for operators

Licensing also benefits operators as they can operate legally and above board. This allows them to enter into legitimate contracts with payment providers, open bank accounts, and promote themselves as ethical and regulated. Being licensed also helps operators to build trust with their players, which is crucial for success in the highly competitive online gaming industry.

Why crypto gambling will dominate the future of online gaming

Blockchain technology is revolutionising the way we think about online gambling. With the benefits of transparency, security, and decentralization, it's difficult to imagine how traditional online gambling sites will keep up with the future. In this article, we explore the reasons why crypto gambling is here to stay and what the future holds for this exciting industry.

Lower costs and better value for players

Crypto gambling offers players lower costs and a better value for their money. This is because the costs of running a crypto casino are much lower than traditional online casinos. As a result, the house edge is lower, and the return to player (RTP) is higher. With fast and anonymous payments, there's no need to wait for days for your withdrawal to be processed.

Increased security

Another advantage of crypto gambling is the increased security that comes with blockchain technology. Your personal and financial information is safer as long as you're using a reputable casino. Crypto casinos can't be shut down by governments, and decentralized gambling means they could even share profits with their users.

The future of crypto gambling

The future of online gambling is blockchain-based, and it's already here. Here are some of our predictions for the years to come.

Decentralized gambling

Decentralized gambling is the future of the industry. This means that there isn't a single entity in control of the games or the money. This not only makes the industry more resistant to government regulation, but it also opens up the possibility of sharing profits with users. We already see casinos like Winz.io doing this, and we expect to see more casinos following suit.

Metaverse casinos

The Metaverse will have a significant impact on gambling. With the ability to create your virtual world, casinos will be able to offer a truly immersive gambling experience. Imagine walking around a virtual casino, meeting other players, and playing games against them. Metaverse casinos already exist on platforms like Decentraland and The Sandbox, and we expect to see more of them in the years to come.

More regulation

As crypto gambling becomes more popular, governments will start to take notice. We think that this will lead to more countries introducing legislation specifically for gambling with cryptocurrencies. A regulated market is a market that is more likely to be accepted by the mainstream. As we've seen with online gambling, a regulated market usually leads to more innovation and better products for the consumer.

Low house edges will become the norm

The advantage of lower overhead costs allows crypto casinos to offer games with a lower house edge, which is great for players. As casinos get more competitive, we expect to see a general reduction in house edges across the industry.

More games and betting options

The crypto gambling industry is still in its early days, which means that there is a lot of room for growth and innovation. We expect to see a lot more new games and betting options in the years to come. We're already seeing some really creative games being developed, such as those on the Decentraland Metaverse.

Final words

The emergence of licensed Bitcoin casinos in Malta represents a significant step forward for the online gaming industry.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.