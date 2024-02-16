Online casinos have become a popular form of entertainment for millions worldwide – and the reasons are many. First there is the convenience – for players, old favourites and new slots are available from the comfort of their own sofa. For those who want to have a bit of fun while on the go, a lot of online casinos are available on mobile phones. And with online casinos, there is always something new – with constant upgrades, technologies and new titles.

The only issue is what benchmarks does one use to choose a favourite online casino out of the thousands available?

Plenty of considerations enter into play here. First, there is the choice of games and titles. Then there are the bonuses that online casinos offer to attract new players and keep experienced ones happy. Payment options are also important for players – one of the element that attracts custom to casinos is when it offers a variety of payment options, including traditional such as wire transfers, and new methods such as eWallets and crypto, as through these methods, players can make fast deposits and collect their winnings swiftly.

But the most important consideration is to play at licensed casinos, such as MGA casinos.

The importance of playing at a licensed casino cannot be overemphasized. The main aim of a casino licence is to protect players – and by virtue of that, to protect the whole industry. Without any form of licence or regulation, the risks for players would be many, including identity theft and loss of funds – for the industry, the risk would be to get bad press and lose player patronage.

The licensing body granting a casino licence is responsible for ensuring that a casino abides by the licensing requirements. In Malta’s case, the MGA has built a strong reputation for being a firm and fair regulator – which explains why an MGA licence is one of the most reputable around and highly sought by operators. A casino with an MGA licence means that it is a reputable one and can be trusted by players.

The MGA licences four type of games. Type one are games of chance played against the house, the outcome of which is determined by a random generator, and includes casino type games, lotteries, secondary lotteries and virtual sports games. Type two are games of chance played against the house, the outcome of which is not generated randomly, but is determined by the result of an event or competition. The third type are games of chance not played against the house, and where the operator is not exposed to gaming risk, but generates revenue by taking a commission or other charge. The fourth type are controlled skill games which require additional regulatory supervision because of the additional risks they pose to consumers and shall include fantasy sports.

But a regulatory framework doesn’t exclude the fun element from online casinos. Rather, it adds to it, as the most reputable software vendors and game developers will only want to partner up with licensed casinos. And that means that the best titles and games, including thousands of interactive slots, video poker games, and popular table games will only be available on licensed platforms.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/