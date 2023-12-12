An opposition motion calling for licensing requirements for building contractors to be widened to include those involved in internal finishes was debated in parliament on Tuesday, with the government saying an extension to the new regulations could be introduced in the future.

The new regulations, issued in July by legal notice, introduce licence requirements for contractors involved in excavation, construction and demolition works. The requirements will be brought in gradually by January 2025.

The shadow minister for planning, Stanley Zammit, said the Opposition was calling for licensing to also be introduced for contractors involved in the completion of building works, such as painters and plasterers. It is also calling for contractors to be required to have permanent insurance coverage of their operations and not just for specific works. The purpose of the opposition, he said, was to raise standards and improve safety across the building industry.

Planning minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi criticised the proposed amendments for not being thought out properly with no consultation having been held by the Opposition with people who would be directly affected.

Zrinzo Azzopardi said the government agreed that more roles should be covered by the regulations, but this should be done following extensive consultation.

On the insurance issue, the planning minister said that many contractors could not acquire long-term insurance. As the law stands, contractors must have an insurance policy for every project they work on.

The government voted against the opposition motion, which was defeated. A final vote will be taken next week after the Opposition called a division.