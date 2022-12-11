Lidl has inaugurated a new €3 million logistics centre in Burmarrad. The company will be also be creating new jobs to fill roles at the warehouse, which will serve as a supply for all Lidl stores in Malta.

The new state-of-the-art premises is located in the central north area of Burmarrad, Wied il-Għasel Valley, and it forms part of a recently built complex, Vassallo Business Park.

Prime Minister Robert Abela attended the unveiling of the new centre. He was welcomed and shown around the new building by Lidl Malta CEO Massimiliano Silvestri and the country director of Lidl Malta, Gianluca Celentano.

“Dr Abela’s presence for today’s inauguration confirms how much Lidl Malta has grown in recent years, becoming a solid economic contributor, relevant for the whole country,” Silvestri, said during his opening speech.

The very efficient and environmentally friendly business premises will handle Lidl’s storage and distribution. It covers an expanse of 14,900 square metres and will employ around 30 new staff members.

The new centre at Wied il-Għasel Valley aims to raise Lidl’s storage capacities in Malta, as well as to upgrade its business operations. It will be replacing Lidl’s previous Ħandaq distribution centre, which is much smaller in size.

Structure will allow us to support future development of our sales network

Thanks to this investment, Lidl should be providing better quality, both in product and experience since the new centre will aid Lidl Malta to optimise the daily replenishment of their stores in Malta and Gozo.

Celentano underlined the importance of this opening: “The new logistics centre will be operational in a few days, enabling us to optimise the entire supply chain and improve customer service and experience. This modern and innovative structure will also allow us to support the future development of our sales network with the opening of new supermarkets. In fact, 2023 will see us open our new Żebbug store, with another outlet opening in Qormi in 2024, creating a further 55 news jobs. None of this would have been possible without the great work of our team here in Malta. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our colleagues and wish them all the best, especially to those who will start working in this warehouse in the coming weeks.”

The supermarket chain has recently continued to boost its local investment with the opening of its 10th store, in Burmarrad Road. The latter has replaced former Scotts Supermarket, generating 17 more jobs.

Lidl currently operates a network of 10 stores in Malta, employing over 450 people. The first three Maltese stores opened its doors in 2008 in Santa Venera, Ġwann and Luqa. Since then, the company expanded further with nine other stores in Safi, Qormi, Sliema, Mosta, Żejtun, Burmarrad and Victoria Gozo.