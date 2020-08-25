Lidl has signed an agreement to observe the 10 principles dictated by the United Nations in the areas of human rights, social standards, the environment and the fight against corruption. The membership in the UNGC highlights Lidl’s long-term commitment to sustainability and its corporate social responsibility.

“The decision to adhere to the principles dictated by the United Nations regarding Global Compact further reinforces our orientation towards a sustainable business model from an ecological, economic and social point of view. These are fundamental characteristics for a company looking to the future in the same way as Lidl does and that wants to support the creation of shared values. With this new aim in mind, our obligation towards sustainable development continues and goes perfectly with the various initiatives undertaken over the past few years,” said the management.

Thanks to this agreement, Lidl Malta, emphasises its commitment in the area of sustainability, following up on the important initiatives undertaken over the years, such as the renovation of stores to be fully in line with the highest standards of environmental sustainability and energy efficiency.

Lidl Malta also has a social responsibility page on the company’s website which includes a protocol on the due diligence system for human rights and environmental protection together with a recently signed Women’s Empowerment Principles practice. The latter also derives from the United Nations promoting gender equality.

