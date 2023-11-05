In celebration of its 15th anniversary, Lidl Malta has donated the sum of €15,000 to the Caritas Malta Foundation. This donation is one of the company’s various corporate social responsibility initiatives being held to mark this milestone.

The donation was presented to Caritas Malta on October 31 at Lidl Malta’s new head office in Burmarrad. This occasion also served to commemorate Caritas Malta’s 55th anniversary and to express appreciation for their invaluable service and commitment to the community throughout the years, making the ceremony double significant.

The organisation is known for its mission to reduce poverty, loneliness and human suffering by promoting equal opportunities and social justice.

Lidl Malta recognises that reaching such a significant milestone would not have been possible without the support of its community, clients and employees. Hence, the company said this donation was a way of expressing gratitude and making a meaningful contribution to a cause that aligns with its values.

“In celebrating our 15 years of growth and success, we are honoured to extend our heartfelt appreciation to the Caritas Malta Foundation for 55 years of dedicated service to the community,” Marc Psaila Soler, human resources manager, at Lidl Malta, said.

“The donation presented is not just a symbol of our commitment to corporate social responsibility but also a testament to the enduring partnership between our organisations. Together, we look forward to continuing our mission of making a positive impact on our society for many more years to come.”

Lidl Malta, with 10 stores on the Maltese islands, aims to be an active part of the society around it. With this in mind, year after year, the company develops a broad year-long proposal to work hand-in-hand with various charities and non-profit organisations.