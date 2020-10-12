Lidl Malta has donated a total of €5,000 worth of food to the Malta Foodbank Foundation, an organisation that collects and distributes food to relieve fami­lies fighting hunger. This year, due to the COVID-19 emergency, the number of families the foundation aids rose staggeringly.

Lidl Malta split up the donation into 100 shopping bags, each containing a week’s supply of basic and essential alimentary needs to feed a family of five people.

Mark Farrugia, the regional director of Lidl Malta, said: “With eight stores spread around Malta and Gozo, we know how important it is to give back to the society that sustains us. We are also aware of the hardship the year 2020 brought about due to the global pandemic. We have continuously sustained NGOs throughout these trying months by providing them with large quantities of Lidl products but now we want to support the Malta Foodbank Foun­dation even further. This is why we have put together this donation; in order to further this NGO’s work and to help those families and people who need support, now more than ever.”

Lidl Malta considers itself to be part of the society in which it operates and strives to develop practical projects to contribute towards it. The company takes its role within its local and multinational setting very seriously, hence its commitment to an ever more sustainable and socially responsible way of working.