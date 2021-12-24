Lidl Malta has donated its €10,000 end-of-year celebration budget to charity.

In a statement, the retailer said the money normally allocated to the company’s traditional Christmas staff dinner will instead be handed out to help those in need after the pandemic led to its normal celebrations having to be cancelled.

“Through this initiative, the company has transformed a moment of conviviality, which this year could not have taken place in light of the health emergency, into a solidarity gesture with a great social impact,” the company said in a statement.

Lidl said it was handing out the money to four NGOs; Caritas Malta, Id Dar Tal-Providenza, YMCA Malta, and Hospice Malta, who received between them a financial contribution of €8,000.

A further € 2,000 was donated to the Puttinu Cares Foundation, the support group that offers support for families with children suffering from cancer.

Lidl said it has been supporting the foundation for over nine years and decided to keep on investing in the project through this financial contribution.

“This solidarity project is part of a broader Corporate Social Responsibility strategy. In fact, we firmly believe that corporations play a significant role in the community in which they operate," the Lidl Malta management team said.