Lidl Malta has this year decided to donate its annual budget allocated to the festive, end-of-year dinner for its 350 employees to charitable organisations instead.

The company left it up to the team members to decide to whom to donate their budget. Three NGOs were identified ‒ Caritas Malta, Hospice Malta and Id-Dar tal-Providenza ‒ which received, between them, a financial contribution of over €10,000. In addition, the company topped this up with a further donation of €6,000 worth of products that was divided between another two entities, the Malta Food Bank Foundation and the Victory Kitchen.

“We know that a ‘Lidl’ gesture makes a big difference. We embrace this motto fully and so does our team. The whole company has been involved in this initiative and we are truly honoured to make such a tangible contribution to those who are less fortunate among us. We know that we play an important part in the society in which we ope­rate and this is why we feel committed towards giving something back,” the Lidl Malta management said.