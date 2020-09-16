Lidl Malta has helped a total of over 150 children, whose families seek support from the St Jeanne Antide Foundation.

The foundation, which works with families that are facing socio-economic difficulties, will be trying to alleviate some of the back-to-school stressors for families that cannot afford to cover the costs for their children’s stationery.

The company’s contribution will help sustain these families and help decrease the back-to-school predicament they will face.

Mark Farrugia, the regional director of Lidl Malta, said: “We have all been schoolchildren, excited to start off a new scholastic year with our new bags and stationery sets. It is one of the thrilling sensations a kid feels when back-to-school period is round the corner. We also know that some families in Malta find it difficult to provide for their children, and in the current circumstances, this is even more so.

“This is why we felt that such a donation is important to us – we believe that children should have equal opportunities and want to make life, especially during such hardships, a little easier for everyone.

“Lidl Malta considers itself to be part of the community and has its welfare at heart. This is why it invests in practical pro­jects to create value for the local community and the society in which it operates.

“The company has always felt committed towards its corporate social responsibility and therefore continues to give its support through various projects.”