Two liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fuelled trucks will be used by Lidl Malta for product transportation, making the company the first retailer on the island to adopt this environmentally-sustainable approach to logistics

Lidl Malta, which has been present on the Maltese islands since 2008 and is currently operating eight stores, seven in Malta and one in Gozo, strives to promote sustainability throughout its company processes every day.

This ethos, as well as the company’s pursuit of improvement, has led to it investing in commercial vehicles that are fuelled by liquefied natural gas (LNG), thus not only reducing greenhouse gas emissions from these trucks, but also setting another standard as the only Maltese retailer making use of these means of transport for its logistics.

The company prides itself in having the very first two LNG powered trucks on the island, and endeavours to eventually invest in more of these commercial vehicles. Natural gas vehicles help preserve air quality and mitigate the phenomenon of global warming; LNG engines can emit up to 75 per cent lower NOx emissions and around 13 per cent lower Wheel-To-Wheel CO2 emissions, when compared to diesel powered trucks.

The LNG trucks reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“As a company, we strive for greater sustainability across our business; however, we do not limit this approach to our assortment. We continuously work to improve production standards and to simultaneously reduce the impacts of the entire supply chain. This is why we are extremely proud to have these two new LNG powered trucks deliver our goods and supply our outlets,” said John Mifsud, supply chain manager at Lidl Malta.