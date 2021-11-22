Lidl Malta, a leading chain of large-scale retail trade, is aware that acting in a sustainable manner is essential for the future.

In August 2020, the Schwarz Group, which Lidl is part of, officially joined the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) on behalf of all parts of the company and committed to formulating scientifically validated climate targets. These have now been officially validated by SBTi.

Thanks to this commitment, Lidl is contributing significantly to achieving the goals set out by the Paris Climate Agreement, namely to limit global warming to 1.5°C.

As part of the group’s strategy, Lidl Malta has set its own targets with the same methodological approach in order to limit its carbon footprint and to reduce its CO2 emissions from both its business processes and in connection with the supply chain. The large-scale retail trade brand is thus seeking to eliminate its emissions or, when that’s not possible, to reduce them. In fact, as a first step, Lidl Malta is working on switching to the use of energy from renewable sources.

More specifically, the Lidl Group has set a goal to reduce overall emissions by 80 per cent by the year 2030 in all the countries in which it operates, compared to 2019 levels. Through this strategy, Lidl Malta will reduce its carbon footprint by 96 per cent within the same year. The emissions in question fall within Scope 1 and 2 of the Greenhouse Gas Protocol, which refer to those resulting from company-owned or related sources, as well as indirect ones related to sources connected to the energy purchased by Lidl.

To this end, the company has already taken several steps in Malta to reduce its emissions, including the certification of its ISO 50001 energy management system since 2016 for all its facilities.

The ambitious environmental protection objectives which Lidl Malta has set for itself are part of a plan that also aims to reduce emissions generated upstream of the supply chain (falling under Scope 3). To achieve this, incentives will be established for suppliers to reduce their emissions. Business partners, which are responsible for 75 per cent of the emissions in this category, will be required to set climate goals by 2026, in line with the criteria established by the SBTi.

“Climate change is an issue that needs action from everyone. Lidl Malta, following the motto of ‘A Better Tomorrow’, is taking action and has decided to make protecting the environment one of the key aspects of its CSR policy,” the Lidl Malta management explained.

“By setting specific climate objectives based on the Science-Based Targets methodology, we have chosen to adapt our strategy to the most recent scientific research on the climate, thus concretely demonstrating our desire to actively participate in solving the serious problem of global warming.”

Over the years, Lidl Malta has implemented measures aimed at reducing its carbon footprint, including the installation of LED lighting systems in its facilities, the use of two bio-gas trucks to resupply its stores and the inclusion of a range of climate-neutral products.