Lidl Malta has opened its ninth supermarket on the Maltese islands in Amery Street, Sliema, creating 30 jobs in the process. The company currently has over 400 employees in its Malta stores, warehouse and national headquarters.

The new store in Sliema offers a wide range of over 2,500 products, including fresh fruit and vegetables, and an in-store bakery with fresh bread and pastries daily.

The new Lidl supermarket in Sliema opened last week.

Lidl has continuously increased its Maltese product base, working hand in hand with local suppliers, thus offering a wide selection of product categories that allow customers to be able to make all the necessary purchases in a single store and at a great quality-price ratio.

With an approximate sales area of 1.150 square metres, the new Lidl comes after a renovation project of an existing building, resulting in zero land consumption. The renovation of the structure was designed with particular attention to its environmental impact, using the integration of sustainable technologies and energy efficient systems.

The structure is, in fact, equipped with large windows that enhance natural light, while an LED lighting system allows to save over 50 per cent of the energy compared to previous technologies. The store’s car park, consisting of over 40 parking spaces, is equipped with a charging column for electric bikes.

The Sliema store will be open from Sunday to Wednesday from 7am till 7pm and on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 7am till 10pm. More information on special offers is available on www.lidl.com.mt.

