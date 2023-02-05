Lidl has adopted an international package of measures designed to support conscious nutrition: by developing its assortment and communication, the fresh food discounter aims to make it easier for customers to make conscious purchase decisions for healthy, sustainable products in the future.

How can some 10 billion people lead a healthy diet in 2050 without destroying the planet? This is the question that led leading scientists in the EAT-Lancet Commission to develop the ‘Planetary Health Diet’, a predominantly plant-based diet promoting products with a small carbon footprint.

Based on this diet model, Lidl aims to offer customers the best range of products for a mindful and sustainable way of living by 2025. Specifically, this involves measures such as the following:

Expanison of plant-based assortment

The production of animal products has the biggest impact on the environment globally. The more plant-based products people consume, the more they are doing for the environment, for biodiversity and for their own health. With this target in maind, by 2025, Lidl will increase the proportion of plant-based sources of protein in its assortment – including by expanding its range of vegan products, such as the Vemondo own brand.

More whole grains in Lidl’s own brands

Recent studies like the Global Nutrition Report show that whole grains are the most important factor when it comes to growing old in good health. Wholegrain products contain more fibre, which promotes good gut health and helps prevent health risks like diabetes and cardiovascular disease. By 2025, Lidl will gradually increase the proportion of whole grains in its own-brand items.

New standards in children’s marketing

One learns to lead a healthy diet at an early age. From this year, with the exception of promotional items at Christmas, Easter and Halloween, Lidl will gradually no longer advertise any foods to children that are high in saturated fatty acids, sugar or salt. In taking this action, Lidl is following the recommendation made by the World Health Organisation. The discounter will also promote the marketing of a healthy and sustainable diet for children.

More information about Lidl’s commitment to conscious nutrition can be found at https://corporate.lidl.com.mt/sustainability/purchasing-policies/subitems/conscious-nutrition.