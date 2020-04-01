A Lidl store in Safi has been temporarily closed after a worker there tested positive for the coronavirus.

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci confirmed the case to Times of Malta on Wednesday morning and reassured that the worker had had minimal contact with the public.

She however advised shoppers who visited the store in Safi between Thursday, March 26 and Monday, March 30 to keep a close eye for coronavirus symptoms.

Sore throat, fever, cough, sneezing, shortness of breath and a loss of smell or taste are all considered coronavirus symptoms. Anyone who experiences a combination of these should contact the COVID-19 helpline on 111.

The affected worker was one of 13 people who tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

The store is now closed for disinfection. It will reopen once health authorities give it the all-clear. Gauci said that authorities have contacted the infected worker’s colleagues.

Malta has identified 169 cases of COVID-19 so far. Two patients have recovered while two are in intensive care.