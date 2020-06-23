The Planning Directorate has recommended the approval of an application to turn a disused factory into a LIDL supermarket on land in an Outside Development Zone in Żebbuġ.

The proposal would involve the demolition of the existing SMW Cortis building and stores to make way for the supermarket as well as surface and underground parking, and a basement-level commercial and industrial complex.

The 14,000-square-metre site lies in protected land between Mdina Road and Attard Road. Around a third of the site is designated as an area of containment, where industrial development is allowed, but the project would spill over onto a significant portion of surrounding ODZ land to accommodate parking and road access.

The site currently consists of a showroom which includes a low basement and the original factory shed used for woodworking.

Before and after images of the site in question.

The Planning Directorate is recommending the approval of the application, which incorporates an antique windmill. Although one of the main concerns, including by the council, was the traffic impact the supermarket would have on traffic, the case officer noted that the recent changes to the road network resulting from the ongoing central link project was a mitigating factor.

“The Transport Impact Study explains that while the transport impacts of the proposal are shown to be significant, the recently approved changes to the national road network, once implemented, will mitigate both the current congestion on the strategic junction adjacent to this site and the trip generation of the development,” the case officer said ion this report.

The site is located on a corner with the main access point being from Attard Road from which there will be direct access to the main car park.

Another access is provided onto Mdina Road to a small parking area and the loading bay to the supermarket through the provision of a service road.

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage did not object to the proposal after the developer guaranteed to protect the scheduled Grade 1 windmill, known as il-Mitħna ta’ Srina as well as some historical rural structures.

The Żebbuġ council, which objected to the proposal, argued that the supermarket chain already had another three megastores within a four-mile radius in Luqa, Qormi and Santa Venera.

A spokesman for the council said it was still concerned about the traffic congestion the supermarket will create and will continue monitoring the development to mitigate this as much as possible.