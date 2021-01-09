German supermarket giant Lidl will be expanding its reach by taking over three locations occupied by Scotts supermarkets outlets.

Lidl will be taking over the outlets in Sliema, Żabbar and Burmarrad, Scotts managing director Mario Said confirmed.

A promise of sale agreement between Scotts, which runs seven outlets, and Lidl was valid until March, he said.

“The date of completion does not depend on us as we are awaiting approval by the Office for Competition and the Planning Authority. We are hoping to conclude some time before or after Easter,” he noted.

While Lidl was taking over some of the chain’s largest outlets, Scotts was still in business and looking to expand, Said added.

“Scotts Ltd is still very much alive and kicking and looking for new outlets to lease or buy,” he said.

Arrangements are also being made for staff to find alternative employment.

A spokesperson for Lidl confirmed the agreement and went on to say that the chain was not planning any significant or structural changes to the buildings.

The mega-discounter first made its way to Malta in 2008, when the first outlet opened in Sta Venera.

It has since expanded to San Ġwann, Qormi, Mosta, Żejtun, Luqa, Żurrieq and Victoria.

Lidl’s plan to turn a disused factory outside the development zone in Żurrieq into yet another outlet was met with staunch opposition from the local council and environmentalists.

Despite being slated for approval, the application for the project was recently withdrawn by the developer.