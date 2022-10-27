Tiny Liechtenstein’s FC Vaduz are enjoying their greatest adventure, contesting the group stage of European competition – a “miracle” for a club from a microstate too small to have its own league.
The country’s only professional team are in an exceptional position: Vaduz participate in the league system of neighbouring Switzerland, but can only get into Europe via Liechtenstein’s domestic cup.
“We are really in a special situation,” club president Patrick Burgmeier told AFP.
There are well-known major football clubs competing in the leagues of neighbouring countries, such as Cardiff or Monaco.
However, unlike them, second-tier Vaduz cannot enter their host country’s cup; and if they ever they topped the Swiss Super League, they would not be crowned champions or be eligible for the UEFA Champions League.
Click here for full story
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us