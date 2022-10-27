Tiny Liechtenstein’s FC Vaduz are enjoying their greatest adventure, contesting the group stage of European competition – a “miracle” for a club from a microstate too small to have its own league.

The country’s only professional team are in an exceptional position: Vaduz participate in the league system of neighbouring Switzerland, but can only get into Europe via Liechtenstein’s domestic cup.

“We are really in a special situation,” club president Patrick Burgmeier told AFP.

There are well-known major football clubs competing in the leagues of neighbouring countries, such as Cardiff or Monaco.

However, unlike them, second-tier Vaduz cannot enter their host country’s cup; and if they ever they topped the Swiss Super League, they would not be crowned champions or be eligible for the UEFA Champions League.

