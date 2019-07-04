We have been here before but we seem impervious to lesson learning. We insist times have changed, but have they really? The pattern repeats itself time and time again. The issues may appear to be entirely different but the viewpoints and tactics come from the same playbook. The countries and cultures may seem divergent but the underlying agendas are remarkably identical.

From Trump-ist America to the ‘migrant invaded’ Mediterranean and Brexit Britain, the pathology is the same – wilful and cultivated ignorance, pathological lying and growing flirtation with racism and fascism ‘lite’.

Few of us have been spared that utterly meaningless assertion ‘I’m not racist but...’

It is routinely used to explain/justify some outrageous statement, normally about black people. Being ‘not racist’ permits us to play with racism-lite. It hints at a supposed neutrality while mouthing or implying two of racism’s key components – the vacuous belief in the superiority/inferiority of peoples and antipathy towards targeted others.

Personal racism (attitudes, beliefs, behaviours and acts) acts as the key foundation stone. Social racism takes it further and projects such ideas and behaviours into societies and cultures particularly through social media (the ‘new’ propaganda machine of 20th century demagogues such as Trump and Johnson).

Institutional racism then infects schools, hospitals, public services and, of course, the criminal justice system.

We have witnessed much of these racisms in recent years here in Malta and internationally.

As we already know, to our immense cost, that fascism doesn’t drop from the sky one night – it is nurtured and legitimised over time. People do not initially accept many of its most extreme tenets or behaviours. Societies (or large segments of them) need to be ‘cultivated’ into accepting (or at least not objecting to) such beliefs, concepts and agendas.

The endless repetition of prejudices, lies, myths and fake histories are fundamental to building acquiescence and what quickly becomes willful and strategic ignorance (‘I would prefer not to know…’).

I have even heard individuals suggest ‘we’ sink some of the dinghies to teach ‘them’ a lesson

Another key element of strategy is the careful moulding of supposed ‘identities’ and on that spurious basis dividing society into mutually exclusive and hostile camps deemed to be at ‘historical or civilisational odds’ with each other. The manufactured ‘threat’ offered by the ‘other’ is then crucial to the process. It gives us permission to dehumanise the others. It encourages us to argue and act as if the normal rules of society do not apply in ‘their’ case.

Facts become lies and lies become facts in this twisted and obscene logic.

Propaganda remains vital to both fascism and racism, whatever their variety. It seeks to create a particular public discussion complete with an army of followers who ‘believe’ regardless. Such propaganda seeks to build a framework of ‘alternative facts’ impervious to reality.

It can be witnessed today in the Mediterranean where migrants are deemed ‘invaders’ or worse, where their humanity can be viciously denied (even that of children – this element is important in building full-blown fascism). Their lives can be snuffed out in thousands without thought or outcry. So what if black people drown in the sea?

In public conversation here in Gozo, I have even heard individuals suggest ‘we’ sink some of the dinghies to teach ‘them’ a lesson. While those arguing this can be dismissed as a ‘crazy’ minority, not so the silence that followed such interventions.

It is happening in the US with Trump’s ever-increasing use of the phrase ‘infestations’ when referring to cities and areas of multiculturalism. I worked briefly in post-genocide Rwanda and am chillingly reminded that those planning that genocide routinely referred to the Tutsi people as ‘cockroaches’ who infested Rwanda.

The result was the building of public hatred that became a key weapon in the violence that followed.

It is happening all too often in Britain with the constant dog-whistle references to how Muslims have taken over, how Sharia law now rules some cities and how they are undermining ‘our’ values. We witnessed it in Boris Johnson’s deliberately crafted one-liners on Muslim women looking like ‘letterboxes and bank robbers’ and the upsurge in anti-Islamic rhetoric and attacks that followed.

We are witnessing it in much public discussion of Brexit with those opposed to it being dubbed ‘collaborators’, guilty of treason. Also in references to the EU as the ‘fourth Reich’ undermining imagined English (sometimes British) values and freedom.

Literally millions of Europeans and Americans are being ‘cultivated’ to think and speak the unthinkable, unspeakable. And often it is accepted and encouraged as ‘bravery’ in the face of ‘political correctness’.

It is clear that governments, civil society, the law in all its dimensions (especially its policing), education (especially universities), business organisations etc, have a crucial role to play in challenging these evils. That they are not adequately doing so is a matter of shame to us all.

But what is vital is challenging personal and public discussion that supports and condones this fascism and racism lite.

We must withdraw ‘permission’ for hate speech and hate behaviour. It could literally save us from grave errors and the miseries they would heap on society at large, not just on targeted victims.

This is not the time to stay silent, to feign indifference, to declare a false neutrality.

Too many are staying too quiet for too long. We are and can be better than this.

Colm Regan is a human rights teacher and activist.