Most working people dream about retiring to pursue the projects they never had enough time to complete. Retirement is a relatively early social development that took root just after World War II when the concept of the Welfare State became a reality.

However, not everyone finds retirement as blissful as most people would imagine. Many miss the buzz of business life as they enter the third age. Diaries are eerily empty, the mobile phone stops ringing for most of the day, colleagues are no longer around to flatter their boss with insincere but endearing compliments, and young ladies start giving up their seats on buses to older retired people.

Sadly, some retirees find this experience overwhelming and suffer from depression and anxiety. Depression among the older generations is not being given enough attention in our public health system. Being paid for not working is not the nirvana many aspire for. Going back to work even on a part-time basis helps, but our employment culture creates many obstacles for this to be a viable option for older people. We are indeed an ageist society.

Many other retirees reinvent themselves and embark on ambitious, or not so ambitious, projects. Politicians never seem to retire as they often harbour the illusion their country still needs them. In the last European and regional elections in Europe, we saw some political dinosaurs contesting and winning a seat in the European Parliament or their region’s council.

The gold medal for ambition for the political dinosaur class should surely be awarded to Ciriaco De Mita, a former Christian Democratic Party leader in Italy. At the age of 91, he has just been elected mayor of the small village of Nusco in the Avellinese hinterland.

The variety of projects retirees embark on can be bewildering

A close second would be Silvio Berlusconi a convicted criminal in his mid-1980s who has just been elected to the European Parliament. Ann Widdecombe is a relative youngster at 72 but, despite her annoying shrill voice, convinced the angry British electorate to choose her to represent them for the next few months in the European Parliament as a Brexit Party MEP.

Retirement becomes defensible if it is seen to be active. You cannot talk to retirees very long before they tell you how busy they are, even if there is nothing that retirees have to do. The variety of projects retirees embark on can be bewildering. One not so uncommon project is to attend university and qualify in a field that appeals to those passionate about art, history or anthropology. Getting to and from the university could be a challenge that many prefer not to confront regularly.

For others, their projects are much more down to earth and reveal how at the end of the day we are just specks in the big world we live in. One of the saddest and, at the same time, amusing story I read relates to the failed project of Winnifred Lawrence, a 69-year-old Irish mother of 16 children.

Lawrence is a pensioner surviving on a meagre State pension. She was worried that she did not have enough money to pay for her and her husband’s still-to-come funeral. So she made a false claim to an insurance company about a fake injury she said she suffered. The insurance company sued her for fraud and Lawrence was found guilty. She was spared prison but made to save €50 a week to pay damages to the insurance company.

Most workers, especially men, define themselves by what they do professionally. Even on a social occasion, it is often difficult to avoid hearing people talk about their work, their bosses, their colleagues or their company’s success or challenges. These same people when they retire are at a loss on what they can discuss with their friends. There is a limit to the satisfaction one can get from keeping up to date on current affairs, especially if one believes that politics and politicians are after all very dull subjects.

For many becoming part-time or, even full-time, babysitters is a new rewarding reality. The 21st-century family may not be as extended as it was 60 years ago. However, involving healthy elderly parents in financial matters, taking care of toddlers and running errands still features highly on most young families’ operational strategy.

Retirement is what one makes it. It needs early planning to avoid financial hardships when it happens. It also needs to be based on contingency plans to help address unexpected downturns like failing health.

