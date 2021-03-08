Women bring style, sensuality, class, individual taste, positivity, creativity, and mood to the luxury market, says Annabelle Bonello Lowell.

Established in 1925, Edwards Lowell has become a leader in the luxury sector, especially watches and fine jewellery. The exclusive Maltese distributor for brands such as Rolex, Patek Philippe, Chopard and Cartier, Edwards Lowell is still a family-run business, and in 90 years, has nurtured family values and translated them into a dedicated service with a personal touch.

Annabelle Bonello Lowell joined the family business at a young age and is involved in all aspects of the business, from sales and purchases to aftersales.

“We are a close family and work hand-in-hand – together with my parents and brother, we work on business development, strategies, day-to-day running of the business, events, development of our brand name, new boutiques, growth and projects,” she says.

Bonello Lowell believes that female representation in the luxury market is encouraging.

“Nowadays more women are working at the helm of luxury businesses. Considering that around 50 per cent of consumers are female, we certainly need women in leading roles.

“This is increasing and more women have leading positions. And that reflects the fact that women – either directly or indirectly – have always been buyers of luxury products and greatly influence the trends and demands of the luxury market.

“Women also bring a lot to the luxury table – they bring style, sensuality, class, individual taste, positivity, creativity, and mood. And all these qualities help make luxury items the intriguing objects that they are.”

Edwards Lowell represent various prestigious brands – how have these brands adapted their designs to the changing female role?

Chopard Happy Palm

“Over the years, women’s tastes have changed,” says Bonello Lowell. “For instance, in recent years, we have seen an increased demand in larger sized watches and the brands have adapted offering a much wider choice to their customers. Nowadays every watch is potentially a woman’s watch while the reverse does not always apply. Many brands are also moving towards a unisex trend.

“We also find that a larger proportion of women are interested in choosing traditional mechanical watches rather than electronic ones – so brands are concentrating more and more on non-quartz watches.

“On the other hand, with jewellery, trends are moving towards a more playful and fun approach, adapting to the various demands and modern tastes.”

Whatever the trends, Bonello Lowell says that the family-run Edwards Lowell will move with the trends – but stay anchored in the valuable traditions of the past.

Chopard Ice Cube bangle