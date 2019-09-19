I’m no expert at being a widower. My wife Sandra died only a few months ago. I’m sure that every widow/er has a unique experience and possibly an article or a story to write. I’m just sharing a few ramblings with others who have cared for and lost a loved one in any type of relationship.

My wife’s death was not sudden. She herself had sensed it coming and I did too. Her disabilities and a bad fall followed by other minor falls caused a loss of confidence in herself.

Truthfully, I felt that, even if it wasn’t the case, her quality of life was diminishing by the day. Confined to a bed, able to do very little for herself and being cared for by nurses, carers and myself made this fact very obvious to one and all.

I remember an experienced physio­thera­pist whispering in my ear that Sandra will not walk again. It was hard to take in as I tried to encourage her not to give up, but he was right to be honest with me. I still discussed projects with her that would have implied some mobility. Was I being dishonest? Who knows?

Guilt has a nasty way of adding to the suffering. Sandra used to tell me that she felt guilty that, due to her condition, I hadn’t had a life for several years. She was right in many ways. I used to write two columns a week in the papers for several decades, but I had to stop.

I gave up going to meetings of whatever interest. She always encouraged me to go and she insisted that I should meet my few friends to have breakfast with them as I did for years. And I did, but guilt turned on me as I felt I was neglecting her whenever I was out ‘enjoying’ myself.

I used to point out to Sandra that we had had a reasonably active life. We travelled quite a bit, spending our summer stays in our beautiful hide-away just outside the Snowdonia National Park in north Wales on a huge sheep farm, even though in the latter years it involved an ambulance at each end of the journey.

Career-wise, she had been a successful social worker in the south London boroughs in many different fields of the profession, and I was too in my teaching profession. Was I doing the right thing in pointing that out to her? Was I reinforcing the feelings she had at being able to do so little in her then present state? I don’t suppose there could be a proper answer to such questions.

The day I knew that life was changing radically for Sandra was when, two days after arriving in north Wales in July 2017, she said to me: “I don’t think that I can face this journey any longer.” I had been expecting it. Was I a coward not to be the one to point it out to her? I organised the removals to Gozo and then the big, bad fall happened.

When the inevitable happened, being prepared didn’t diminish the grief and the sense of loss

Taking a decision to care for a loved one at home carries a lot of risks and raises a multitude of questions. Am I doing the right thing? Am I depriving her of better nursing facilities at the hospital? Should I invite her friends and neighbours to visit her or wait until she asks me to do so herself? Then when one morning her condition deteriorated, those decisions were taken away from the both of us.

After the first few weeks in hospital, it was made clear to me that there was very little hope of Sandra recovering. The consultant sent for me and I asked him to be as direct as possible. He confirmed what I suspected. I went to the nurse in charge to advise her that Sandra had always asked me not to allow any attempt at resuscitation. The nurse told me that Sandra had already asked for that and it was written in her file. I admired my wife’s courage.

Delivery of first twin lambs.

When the inevitable happened, being prepared didn’t diminish the grief and the sense of loss. As many must have experienced, when you look after a person you love, whatever the age, you lose a partner and a baby, as such was the helplessness of Sandra’s state at home. With very little time on my hands, the funeral arrangements became the priority.

Once that was over, I realised that now, especially in our case since we had no children, I was free to shape the rest of my life.

At that time, the nominations for the local council elections had just opened and I took the decision to stand as a candidate in the village of Għasri. As a message to the electors, I wrote: “Give me your trust to be able to pay back to Għasri a little bit for the abundance I have received from Għasri.” I wanted to recognise publicly the help and friendship that my wife and I were offered by neighbours and people from the village.

I had constant help from other quarters too. I spent my first grieving weeks going around Għasri. I met a lot of people, cried a lot with people I knew, especially when I met a man who had just lost his wife too. We just hugged and cried together.

And I was elected. Now, I am doing my best to honour the promise I made. Sandra wanted me to have a life.

My wife and I had been through all the theories of the stages of grief and loss. Kubler-Ross was a staple diet at Oxford where we met in the late 1960s. Of course, there’s denial. How many times does a grieving person say when he does something nice, “oh, I must tell Sandra” (in my case)? (I still tell her.) But I soon come to my senses and accept that the worst part of death is its irreversibility.

As for anger… I did not experience much of that, but I shouted at the beautiful blue and yellow irises that decided to bloom on the very day that Sandra died. How dared they? I took the pot from the terrace and drove with it to the church and put it in front of the statue of Our Lady of Sorrows.

Isolation… yes, that is a problem, but the worst of it is not when I am at home on my own, but when I am enjoying myself with others and suddenly realise how much I would have loved Sandra to be with me right there.

Beautiful memories are a great balsam. My wife’s love for our mare Sugar and the way she shared her with the whole village for 27 years still gives me great comfort.

Sandra was an animal lover. She had a knack for getting close to them, as witnessed in a photo showing her feeding a badger in our garden in Surrey.

She loved sheep too and was very proud when she delivered her first twin lambs on a freezing day in north Wales. But her great moment came when, unexpectedly, she and I delivered Sugar’s foal.

Death can never take away such beautiful memories from me.

Sandra Felice-Pace’s book titled …and Close Encounters of the Horsey Kind in Malta and Gozo, will be previewed at Għasri parish church on Thursday at 7.30pm in the presence of Gozo Bishop Mario Grech. All proceeds from the sale of the book will go to the Arka Foundation.