Times of Malta caught up with 30-year-old Ryan Micallef, a cabin crew member of staff with Emirates, based in Dubai, who can’t wait to fly again.

What is your current role with Emirates?

I am currently working as an FG1 (First Class cabin crew).

For how many years have you been employed with Emirates?

I have been working for Emirates for just under nine years.

What was your previous work experience prior to joining Emirates?

Before joining Emirates, I worked several different jobs in Malta, mostly all customer service-related, which gave me the experience that helped me prepare for my current role. I worked as a waiter and barman in several restaurants, in retail at a clothing store, and even worked as a teaching assistant in a summer school and a receptionist and carer in a retirement home.

What made you choose a career with Emirates?

I always enjoyed working with people and had plenty of exposure working with different age groups from my previous jobs. I wanted a job that combined that with my passion for travel. I studied geography at the University of Malta and read a lot about different countries. I wanted to experience all the world had to offer, which pushed me to go for an Emirates recruitment open day. I never regretted that decision.

How are you spending your days while not flying due to the pandemic?

While not flying I have been trying to keep a well-balanced life and recharge to prepare myself for when we get back to flying. I have been reading a lot more and keeping active by attempting some home workouts and yoga sessions through YouTube videos. I have also been cooking a lot by trying out new recipes and baking some goodies to snack on during the evenings while watching movies. I have been gardening in my balcony to keep myself busy, which I will hopefully be able to maintain through the upcoming hot summer months in Dubai.

What is it that you miss most about flying with Emirates?

Honestly, I miss pretty much every aspect of it. After flying with Emirates for so many years, I found myself not having a flight scheduled for close to two months. I cannot wait until all this settles down and we can get back to work. Admittedly, it has been really nice recovering from the accumulated jet lag that comes with the job. However, I’m ready to jump back into it and greet my first customers with the biggest smile on my face, quite possibly behind a face mask at the beginning.

Are you conducting any work-related training from home?

I have taken this time mostly just to recharge and to do the things I normally do not have so much time for due to our busy flight schedules. Among some of the things I have been doing is reading books. These include personal development books which will help me not only in my personal life but also at work. I would recommend The Power of Now by Eckhart Tolle and The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen R. Covey.

I have also been dedicating a couple of hours each morning to attend online lessons to learn Spanish and Arabic so as to take advantage of this free time and gain some communication skills which will come in handy during future flights. Additionally, I have been checking our work portal and reading any updates sent to us through e-mails while keeping myself informed about the service changes due to the current global situation.

Which is your favourite Emirates destination/flight?

That is quite a tough question to answer with so many destinations we fly to and which have so much to offer. I would have to pick either Rio de Janeiro-Buenos Aires or Milan-New York. They are both long trips which enable us, cabin crew members, to get to know each other and have a more personal working atmosphere. Moreover, these destinations have everything one could wish for ‒ from delicious dishes, arts and theatre to beautiful beaches and natural landscapes – and, of course, shopping!

What do you miss mostly from not being in Malta, especially during these times?

As one would expect during these times, homesickness really starts to kick in. Of course, I would have to say I miss most of all my family and friends back home. We have been keeping in touch by means of several video calls throughout the weeks of lockdown during which we share everything ‒ from tears to laughter. I also miss Maltese cooking but I have been trying to satisfy those cravings by collecting family recipes and attempting to make my own Maltese food once I have sourced all the ingredients.