I do realise that my column attracts only those who care to work on themselves. Unfortunately, most care more for matters outside themselves, thinking that what is tangible is more worth chasing than bothering to check on the way they perceive their reality.

Every month, for these last odd couple of years, I have tried to introduce a topic that, if explored, could improve one’s outlook on life in some aspect or other, and be tweaked where necessary to enhance one’s experience of life and well-being.

One kind of path worth adopting in life is that of the Tao. Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu is credited to have come up with Taoism as the best way for living.

He said: “Those who flow as life flows, know they need no other force.” It is not some kind of doctrine but the underlying natural order of the universe. Many religions entail judgement and dogma but the Tao has none of this. It is indefinable and it teaches a truth which everyone is bound to discover on their own terms.

To understand this concept, one needs to note the following three steps:

There’s no need to understand the meaning of the Tao as this will come later naturally.

Noting that the Tao is not a philosophy or a religion but a system of attitudes and practices set towards a person’s nature.

The way to understanding Taoism is simply accepting oneself; living life by discovering who we are and embracing ourselves just the way we are. This leads to inner peace.

Taoism teaches a person to flow with life, to turn crisis into transformation, embrace wonder and the joy of living with style. The Tao can be roughly thought of as some essence or pattern behind the natural world that keeps the universe balanced and ordered.

Fundamentally, the Tao is a way, path, a style of living. It is the flow of the universe and the starting point to understand it is by accepting oneself. It is never about the destination, it’s rather about experiencing life within a journey.

We tend to think that goals help us forward, but in reality, they often restrict us from exploring beyond our expectations and not flowing with what life may present us. Openness is important in this regard as it eliminates a lot of stress in forcing ourselves into particular situations. Openness is also needed to be kind to everyone and seeing everyone in their true essence.

Many think that the goal of life is perfection. It’s not. Work both at being good at something while also embracing the various little faults in life. The little bits of imperfection we each have are elements of chaos that give each person individuality and distinction! Without our small flaws, we wouldn’t be individuals at all! Taoism teaches us how to accept both the best and worse parts of our life.

It also teaches a person to release expectations. A Taoist lives life without expectations, living in the here and now fully. Dropping expectations is very important within Taoism. It is a matter of allowing one’s course of life to unfold with minimal resistance.

Proper breathing, awareness and meditative spells help us to be more receptive to this Tao way of living. Following the Tao is one life hack worth embracing as it offers a life of ease, living in harmony with nature that enhances one’s overall well-being.

The 'Tao' is a way, path, a style of living.

Here are six ways to be in flow with our life according to the Tao.

Let go of your ego. When we attach ourselves to labels, titles or money, we lose ourselves when these are gone. It is a false identity as, in fact, everything is connected and we are part of a greater whole. Ego restricts us and blocks us from living in the flow.

Dare not to be first. Humility gives power. By being in the rat race, we are going against the flow of life. Competing, challenging or belittling others gets us too hung up, ending up looking down on others who are not on par with us. In reality, none of us are really self-made. We were nurtured by parents, taught by teachers, with food and entertainment provided by a community. So, our life is really a gift from everyone. Humility is the only truthful way to relate to the world.

Let go of the desire to rush things. It is about aligning our movement with the greater flow of life, without any excessive effort or struggle. By rushing things to happen, we miss the present moments. Things need to take their course and cannot be rushed or concentrated.

Embrace change. We need to accept the fact that living entails constant change − like water which adapts itself to circumstances and can turn to steam or ice. Instead of dreading change, we should see it as something positive. It is by breaking out of the chains of our current situations that we can unleash the potential for growth.

Be content with little. One of the most important things to have is the feeling of inner peace and harmony. Desiring things gets us into a whirlwind of ongoing desires for what we don’t have, which is neverending and challenges our inner peace. Being content with the things we have is the key. This is achieved by lessening selfishness and restraining desires. We tend to turn a blind eye to the blessings we already have and tend to focus on what we wish we could have.

Accept your flaws. Lao Tzu said: “When you accept yourself, the whole world accepts you.” The need for approval from others puts a lot of pressure on us. Embracing ourself just the way we are is the key to gaining confidence in ourself and treat ourself kinder – ceasing the need for control.

Following the Tao is a sure way to savour life in all its colours as you will flow with it graciously and with least resistance.

