A newspaper is mainly filled with conflicts of one shape or another and, hopefully, this column will divert the readers’ attention to another dimension of their life beyond their (apparent) tangible physicality. What we refer to as spirituality is our true nature and needs to be given its due attention to cultivate the best in us.

In today’s world, a lot of hatred and divisions are being experienced, causing alienation and fragmentation among people. We all need to be loved and accepted just the way we are. But there seems to be a lack of communication and a lot of misunderstandings that often keep us in conflict as a species.

And this is where the concept of Maitri can be employed. This hack can help us to keep grounded when faced with all the chaos out there.

Maitri (reads as ‘my-tree’) is a Sanskrit word meaning the cultivation of benevolence, loving-kindness (towards others and oneself), friendliness, good will and active interest in others. The promotion of benevolence is a popular form of Buddhist meditation.

The term ‘meditation’ may scare off many but what it implies is merely a focused awareness on something that directs us to a better quality of life. We do not usually allocate space for a loving-kindness towards ourselves in our lives, as it is more common to belittle or censure ourselves. Yet, it is crucial to work on ourselves first before being able to have compassion for others. And this is where meditation is called for.

It is an essential facet of what is known as mindfulness meditation, where we nurture a non-judgmental, non-critical and non-goal-oriented attitude towards the practice. We usually tend to seek pleasure outside of ourselves which often gets us further out of our true selves, more lost and isolated, but with this practice, we get in touch with our true nature within us.

Mindfulness meditation and repetition of positive affirmations are the most common means of practising Maitri. Loving-kindness meditation, also known as Metta meditation, combines these two practices in a way specifically designed to cultivate Maitri.

The suffering we often experience is through ignorance of not realising that we are all part of the same energy, and it benefits us all to be in harmony with each other rather than create divisions through hatred, jealousies and angers.

Examples of positive affirmations one can use in struggles of daily life are:

• “May I be happy” – when finding ourselves in a negative spiral of thoughts;

• “May I be healthy and strong” − if struggling physically;

• “May I be safe” − if in an unhealthy relationship;

• “May I live with ease” − if feeling anxious or stressed.

Repeating these phrases frequently or daily makes them sink in, making it easier to wish the same to others. It is a matter of getting in touch with the genuine feeling of gratitude and love which will begin to spread out. Our same affirmations are then aimed at those close to us, those unknown to us, followed by our enemies who may have even harmed us, and to the whole unknown population including animals and all creations.

This may sound like a very paradoxical, unhuman effort but it actually helps to create more interconnectedness. When humans try to be even with others who have done them harm, they would only be perpetuating the suffering and cruelty. So, uttering ‘May I be happy and enjoy happiness’ followed by ‘May all others be happy and enjoy happiness too’, or ‘May I feel gratitude and love’ followed by ‘May everyone else do so too’, is a whole different ball game. Such practice cultivates gentleness, compassion and benevolence towards everyone.

Meditating affects us not only on a spiritual level (our fundamental nature) but physically too as it reduces anxiety, decreases pain, eases symptoms of depression and improves sleep.

Metta meditation is not a practice of self-indulgence, but rather encourages practitioners to approach resistance with a sense of commitment and acknowledgment of their own humanity. This attitude helps to cultivate loving-kindness rather than judgement and criticism towards oneself, a skill which is then transferable to others.

Developing unconditional friendliness guides practitioners towards mental calmness and acceptance, in which there is no need to label any experience as ‘good’ or ‘bad.’

It is important to repeat each phrase with awareness. This helps one focus on the phrase and the associated emotions. It is a powerful practice for breaking negative patterns, especially habitual negative or self-disparaging thoughts, especially when finding oneself in a downward negative spiral.

Loving-kindness meditation is used to strengthen feelings of compassion, kindness and acceptance towards oneself and others. It typically involves opening the mind to receive love from others and then sending a series of well wishes to loved ones, friends, acquaintances and all living beings, unconditionally.

Because this type of meditation is intended to promote compassion and kindness, it may be ideal for those holding feelings of anger or resentment. Being more kind to yourself, for starters, is the basis for becoming more kind to others.

Ultimately, Maitri is a sense of feeling at home with your own mind and body which should lead to happiness and well-being and a sense of gladness for being alive.

