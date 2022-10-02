This month’s hack is something we all strive for: happiness. Many look for it by chasing this and that, thinking that they will be happy when their needs are met. And as everyone can attest, this is never quite satisfying in the long run as once something is achieved, we start craving for something else soon afterwards. Such happiness is superficial, shallow and short-lived when one looks for it outside oneself.

In Sanskrit, there is a concept referred to as ‘Ananda’ which refers to bliss and divine joy. Tapping into Ananda is something deeper than chasing material things. And it is not a state that is possible only when things are going fine either. In fact, once this hack is mastered and truly embraced, one would still experience bliss even when things are bleak or one is in a miserable state.

We do experience a temporary happiness from sensual pleasures such as eating, listening to music and seeing beautiful things. But the Ananda experience is different. It is not a ‘monotonous’ joy that is always the same.

Its promoter, yogic teacher Paramhansa Yogananda, writes in his book Autobiography of a Yogi, that Ananda refers to a joy that “changes and dances itself in many ways to enthral your mind and keep your attention occupied and interested forever”.

We, who are more familiar with the Christian teachings, can relate to such a state as it is the same idea of tapping into an inner silence where we are in touch with our divine source.

It is not long ago that it was scientifically proven that our very DNA has embedded in it a God code, making us part and parcel of the very divinity of our existence and only being attuned to this reality can bring true bliss.

An introspection and quiet time with oneself are crucial to achieve Ananda. It is a deep relationship with our inner core which to many is an unfamiliar exercise as they think that only tangible material things that can be seen and touched bring satisfaction.

But for those who care for that which truly enriches one’s well-being, Ananda is a hack worth exploring.

For help in understanding this dimension, one can check out Rupert Spira’s video on YouTube called: Meditation: Ananda, the Peace That Passeth All Understanding. Spira speaks in a very simple and down-to-earth manner which can be easily followed by anyone.

Achieving Ananda is just a few steps away.

If one is serious in checking out this phenomenon, one needs to invest some focused time to explore this journey which leads to a true state of genuine happiness that comes from their inner core.

When one has divine joy, the joy remains despite any difficult outward circumstances. It feels like coming home. The reason why we all seek happiness is because our original state is Ananda − unconditional, unlimited joy. We have lost that state and we are seeking to get back there.

Do you care to allow time to explore this hack to end the self-imposed suffering through the clinging to false delusions?

