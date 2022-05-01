Is it better, in life, to pursue happiness or purpose? This is a constant question we ask ourselves when trying to find the best way to live.

But over 2,000 years ago, the wise thinkers in ancient Greece − Plato, Homer, Socrates and Aristotle − came up with a philosophy that bypasses both, as both happiness and purpose are transient and unreliable.

The concept that they came up with is called areté and though it has no exact meaning in English, it stands for reaching the potentiality of excellence in everything which contributes to more satisfaction and significance in our lives.

The word areté is loosely related to the Greek word ‘aristos’, which is the root of the word aristocracy, denoting superiority and nobility. So then, areté is a superior virtue, the aristocracy of virtues.

In modern culture, we seem to be missing an aspect that the ancient thinkers gave much importance to. And this is introspection, which is an important component in achieving excellence. We need to ask ourselves why we pursue a quest and what value such quest is contributing to us personally or professionally.

Achieving areté is an endeavour of a lifelong pursuit for personal and professional growth. The goal is not to compete with others but to bring out the best potentiality in oneself. It is very individual.

However, everything has its own particular areté – i.e. essence, excellence or highest good. So, the areté of a man is different from the areté of a dog or an apple. It basically refers to the innate quality – an art, a highest good, potential or virtuousness of a living being or a thing.

In practical terms, if we are being and acting at our best, we are being excellent. This is the areté of the self. When an apple seed grows into the perfect apple tree, the areté of the apple seed is manifested in its excellence. A good cutting knife is said to be an excellent knife and where its areté lies. The areté of a country is shown in one that is well run − with its citizens happy and thriving. And a soul that is well balanced at its best has its areté in place.

Interestingly to note, this concept was referred to even in the New Testament where excellence was encouraged: “Finally, brethren, whatever is true, whatever is honourable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is gracious, if there is any excellence [areté], if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things” (the Admonition of Paul in Philippians 4.8).

Thus, areté isn’t just having as much of a good thing as possible or avoiding a bad thing. The highest virtue lies in moderation and balance of all the merits of a given thing. The potential for areté exists in all things, but achieving areté is an ongoing journey, and the quest is itself an achievement of the highest order.

The areté of something is the highest quality state it can reach.

Areté covers the idea that there is a potential excellence in everything. Pursuing that excellence, whether it creates happiness for yourself or service for others, should be our ultimate goal. Both happiness and service are subsets of the larger domain of areté.

A few ways one can incorporate the philosophy of areté into one’s life are – with relationships: instead of focusing on how people can help you, or how you can help people, you focus on areté. What is quality in a relationship? It is connection, sharing, loyalty, deep conversations or laughter; with speech, if aiming for an areté quality of life, there are times when it is best to shut up rather than waffle about a topic; and with food, instead of eating for taste, weight goals or even long-term health, eating for areté would be eating food that has quality to us in both taste and nutrition. Eating greasy junky snacks will not qualify for an areté ideal.

Rather than chasing happiness or purpose it is preferable to adopt areté into one’s life experience, which raises the quality of all that is undertaken, making life a personal masterpiece… and a more holistic and supportive one.

