Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar’s latest film, Pain and Glory, follows Salvador Mallo, a veteran film director afflicted by multiple ailments, the worst of which is his inability to continue filming. His physical condition does not allow it and, if he cannot film again, his life has no meaning.

The mixture of medications, along with an occasional flirtation with heroin, means that Salvador (Antonio Banderas) spends most of his day prostrate.

This drowsy state transports him to a time in his life that he never visited as a narrator – his childhood in the 1960s, when he emigrated with his parents to a village in Valencia, in search of prosperity.

His mother (Penélope Cruz) is the beacon of that era, struggling and improvising so that the family can survive.

Cinema is the only salvation in the face of pain, absence and emptiness. In recovering his past, Salvador finds the urgent need to recount it, and in that need he also finds his salvation.

Banderas won best actor at this year’s Cannes Film Festival for his interpretation of Salvador.

The film is being screened today at 7.30pm and on October 1 and 11 at the Spazju Kreattiv cinema.