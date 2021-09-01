People ineligible for life insurance due to certain health conditions are to be offered government help to allow them to get a home loan.

The government decision to intervene is expected to be announced by Prime Minister Robert Abela and Housing Minister Roderick Galdes at a press conference on Wednesday morning.

People who either live with a health condition or have suffered from severe illnesses in the past often find it almost impossible to obtain life insurance policies, with underwriters considering them too high-risk to insure.

In other cases, such people are offered an insurance policy at extremely onerous rates which are up to 300% higher than normal rates.

A life insurance policy is a prerequisite for a home loan, meaning these people are often locked out of the property market and unable to become homeowners.

Some of these people have been free of cancer for many years and others lead completely normal lives, despite their conditions. However, they are still turned down by insurance companies.

According to the government, at least 35 to 40 people are refused life insurance policies every year. The actual number is likely to be higher, since there may be people who do not even try to get insurance.