The promotion of the culture of life lies at the very core of Catholic philosophy. Over the years, the profound value of this approach has been reinforced by papal teachings and exhortations. This has led to the commitment and involvement of the laity in promoting, campaigning and supporting pro-life issues.

The term ‘seamless garment’ was coined by the Catholic journalist and pacifist Eileen Egan in 1971. Her lifelong activism match­ed her words. She believed that issues such as abortion, capital punishment, militarism, euthanasia, social injustice and economic injustice were all interrelated and needed to be addressed.

Life issues have a much wider dimension. Our well-being is also intimately linked to the way in which we manage our environment. This underscores the grave responsibility we all have to res­pect the complex web of our natural habitat and the need to champion sustainable development.

Anyone who watches the chilling TV series Chernobyl will realise how critical it is for us all to be aware of life’s fragility and the consequences of thoughtless management. Un­doubtedly, political and especially government leaders have the greatest responsibility in determining policies, choosing either to promote the long-term common good or just take the short-term, immediate option that may lead to disastrous results. But we all have a duty to take a stand and we cannot escape our responsibilities. We cannot just leave it to others to raise awareness over such issues. We must express our concerns. We must do our own bit, no matter how inadequate to the task we may feel.

Although the abuse of life and the environment are global issues, Malta and the Maltese have very little to be proud of. One need only see the wanton destruction of trees, vegetation and our very limited farmland that favours individual interests and consumerism to the exclusion of everything else.

This reckless and amoral attitude is clearly reflected in the physical degradation of our urban environment with shocking re­sults that stare us in the face every day. Our country is in a constant state of upheaval with more and more ghastly structures that blight what were once beautiful and harmonious neighbourhoods.

Sadly, in Malta, even the sacredness of human life at its most vulnerable, life in its earliest stages, has been repeatedly undermined. The introduction of abortifacient pills under the false claim that they are only contraceptive is a case in point. Also, legislation scrapping the Embryo Protection Act places nascent life at much higher risk, not to mention the recently introduced laws on do­mes­tic violence and the protection of minors, in which safeguards of the unborn have been deliberately and callously removed.

Unfortunately, too many people are unaware and indifferent of the consequences of such negative developments and have shown themselves remarkably ineffective in defending the authentic flourishing of life and the common good in all its dimensions.

Sadly, and repeatedly, any public criticism is dragged and stifled in the partisan, toxic, hot-house arena of a small country. This makes a mockery of claims that we live in a democratic society that respects public debate, consultation, dialogue and participation.

More than ever before, it is of paramount importance that people of good will, NGOs and the Church as an institution keep advocating the culture of life in every situation. No one, least of all someone who exercises leadership in society, can rightfully claim to share fully and practically the Catholic faith and yet act publicly in a way contrary to that faith.

While our personal vocation may determine the form and style of our witness, we are all expected to live up to our responsibility in society.

