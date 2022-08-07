Renowned historian and ecclesiastic Mgr Vincent Borg died on July 12, aged 92. His death came a few days after the publication of the fourth volume of his monumental series, Melita Sacra, on the history of the Church in Malta within its socio-cultural milieu.

Borg, born in Birkirkara (September 19, 1929), attended the Minor Seminary for his secondary schooling (1941-47). Later, he was accepted as a regular student at the then Royal University of Malta, Valletta and at the Archbishop’s Seminary, Floriana after he responded to his priestly calling. Borg was ordained priest by Archbishop Michael Gonzi on March 17, 1956.

After his ordination, his superiors decided that Borg should follow postgraduate studies. In 1961, he acquired a diploma in archivistic studies from the Vatican School of Palaeography and Diplomatic Studies. In 1964, he was awarded a licentiate from the Pontifical Institute of Christian Archaeology and, in 1967, a doctorate in ecclesiastical history from the Pontifical Gregorian University, in Rome.

Among his masters, Borg counted the legendary ultra-centenarian Padre Antonio Ferrua (1901-2003), the great Jesuit archaeologist who was tasked by Pope Pius XII to oversee the excavations beneath St Peter’s Basilica on the Vatican Hill.

Borg’s praiseworthy doctoral thesis was on Fabio Chigi: Apostolic Delegate in Malta (1634-1639). Chigi, ordained bishop at the Jesuits church, Valletta, was an inquisitor in Malta and later led the Church as Pope Alexander VII (1655-1667). Borg was instrumental in the classification and cataloguing of the archive of the Order of St John and parts of the archive of the Archbishop’s Curia in Malta.

For many years, Borg exercised his priestly mission within St Helen’s parish, Birkirkara. On May 5, 1957, he was created a canon of its collegiate church. He was rector of the Old Church, known as Santa Marija, in Birkirkara, close to Mrieħel, until 1980. There he supervised the restoration works of that wonderful early baroque church.

Later, Archbishop Joseph Mercieca, on January 13, 1980, named him a canon of the Metropolitan Chapter with the title of monsignor. Borg was an active member of this chapter, especially in the commission responsible for the Cathedral Museum and the organisation of the Mdina Cathedral Contemporary Art Biennale.

On June 13, 2003, he was elected precentor of the chapter. From 1966, Borg was a member of the Sacred Art Commission of the Archdiocese of Malta.

Borg was an internationally recognised scholar on ecclesiastical history and Christian archaeology. From 1965 for three decades, he taught many cohorts of students at the university.

As one of his students, I bear witness to his infectious enthusiasm in the lecture hall and at important local and foreign historical sites. He was an avid researcher who shared his findings through a wide gamut of publications. Borg was keen on underlining the importance of the social milieu to any event or development in local or universal Church history.

Borg led the Faculty of Theology from 1982 to 1992. Part of this period includes the difficult years (1978-1988) when the Faculty of Theology was ousted from its rightful place as the senior and founding faculty of the University of Malta, through its forerunner, the Collegium Melitense (1592). Borg himself researched about the study of philosophy, theology and related areas at the Collegium and published his findings.

The Faculty of Theology’s exile from Tal-Qroqq to Tal-Virtù was a challenging period for staff and students. Despite the lack of financial resources, Borg and his colleagues – among whom, his predecessor, Maurice Eminyan, SJ – found the moral backing of the Holy See and UNESCO.

The faculty, as an autonomous institution, grew exponentially in numbers and in the development of an Institute of Philosophy and Human Studies and an Institute of Social Work. From 1982 to 1986, Borg was the praeses (president) of the faculty, his role morphing into that of rector (1986-1988) on account of the promulgation of new statutes, approved by the Holy See.

Together with his colleagues, Borg steadfastly worked hard to consolidate international academic relationships, especially with the Congregation for Catholic Education of the Holy See, foreign theological academia and fora (like FIUC, the International Federation of Catholic Universities) and internationally acclaimed theologians and philosophers.

After the Faculty of Theology’s rightful reincorporation, in 1988, within a refounded university, Borg was elected dean, a post he held until 1992.

Borg was a very active member of the Malta Historical Society. Over the years, he occupied practically all the leadership roles in the society. He was a member on the committee, treasurer, vice-president as well as president from December 1978 to January 1984. With his colleagues in this learned society, he introduced ‘History Week’ as well as the publication of its proceedings.

In 1977, Pope Paul VI appointed him member of the Pontifical Commission for Sacred Archaeology while, in 1997, Pope John Paul II named him consultor to the Pontifical Commission for the Cultural Patrimony of the Church.

Most of his former students recall his friendly character and his generosity whenever he organised study tours to archaeological sites in Malta and abroad. I have fond memories when he guided us to various catacombs in Malta, some of which were off the beaten track such as those in Salina and other sites such as San Pawl Milqi, in Burmarrad and Tas-Silġ, off Marsaxlokk.

Many groups of students cherish the archaeological study tours beyond our shores, especially to Naples (with his now long-deceased colleague, Mgr Nicola Ciavolino, who died in 1996), Rome, Assisi, Florence, Ravenna and Venice.

Two groups of students were fortunate to join resources and persuaded Borg to guide them, in the summer of 1984, to Christian and other archaeological sites in Egypt and the Holy Land, before heading to Italy.

Borg’s publications consist of an impressive bibliography. His magnum opus lies in the series of volumes bearing the indicative name Melita Sacra. Borg meticulously traced the history of the Church in Malta, from mediaeval times to the 18th century, by sifting through thousands of documents and data and presenting his analysis and conclusions. Thankfully, Volume IV was published just a few days prior to his death. On his deathbed, Borg managed to glimpse the two parts of his final work. This was truly his nunc dimittis (canticle).

Borg’s funeral was held on July 15 in Birkirkara. Archbishop Charles Scicluna, a former student of Borg, presided. During the homily, he used poignant words to describe the prelate. The archbishop highlighted the fact that, like Borg, we can interpret the present by returning to our cultural roots, while reiterating the ages-old adage that historia magistra vitae (history is life’s teacher).

Borg’s legacy lives on not only in his scholarly writings but also in the many initiatives with which he gifted the local and universal Church, as well as Maltese society.

Anyone wishing to acquire Melita Sacra Vol IV (or any of the previous volumes) is invited to contact the Cathedral Archives at Mdina by writing to the Cathedral archivist, Mario Gauci, at mario.gauci@metropolitanchapter.com or by calling 2145 0303.

Mgr Hector Scerri is an academic member, Faculty of Theology, and chancellor, Metropolitan Chapter.