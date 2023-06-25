Bernard Grech on Sunday welcomed the government’s decision to amend a bill allowing pregnancies to be terminated only if a woman’s life is at risk.

Speaking during the conclusion of the PN’s general council, Grech said the right to life is the most fundamental right of all.

“Life won. The people won. Malta won”, Grech said of the new legislative amendments announced by the government on Friday.

The Opposition had led the charge against the previous proposals, with critics accusing the government of trying to introduce abortion by stealth.

New proposals unveiled by Health Minister Chris Fearne will ensure that pregnancies can only be terminated as a last resort, once all other treatments have been exhausted.

The government felt the need to introduce the amendments last year, after 38-year-old Andrea Prudente was denied a request for abortion in Malta after suffering the symptoms of a miscarriage.

Experts have, however, cautioned that Friday’s tweaks to the original amendments would not have made any difference to Prudente’s case.

New economic model

Grech said during his speech that more and more people are recognising the need for a new economic model in Malta.

He said such a model should be built upon the concepts of justice and a level playing field for all.

“There is only one choice when it comes to this. The Nationalist Party. The PN has always worked in favour of people,” Grech said.

Grech said 13 months on from the PN’s general election defeat, the party has kept its promise to remain in constant contact with people.

He said this process has helped in the sharing of ideas and suggestions.

The solutions needed for the country can be found in each and every one of us, Grech said.

“When we believe in something, we will work towards it and work with all those who have these same priorities,” Grech said.