A four-day 100-mile walk along Hadrian’s Wall in the UK is LifeCycle (Malta) Foundation’s latest initiative being held instead of the planned annual LifeCycle Challenge, which has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Called LifeWalk Challenge, this will be a coast-to-coast walk the length of the historic Roman Wall that has been standing for centuries in the beautiful Northumberland countryside.

All money raised through LifeWalk will go towards the foundation’s R.U.S.H (Renal Unit Support Heath Hub), a psychological support voucher scheme, in collaboration with the Malta Chamber of Psychologists, through which renal patients in Malta and Gozo are able to get free initial psychology therapy.

Renal patients undergoing dialysis or transplant procedures suffer from serious psychological issues that are often overlooked. Renal failure is a deadly, painful, multifaceted disease. While considering that the prevalence of diabetes, hypertension and obesity is on the increase, more people may be at a greater risk of kidney failure in the future.

This complex condition poses multiple challenges, and the foundation is already assisting on these challenges through R.U.S.H. Set up two years ago in collaboration with medical professionals, R.U.S.H. forms part of a holistic support system that the foundation would like to see in place.

At present, R.U.S.H. also provides external help to renal patients including free transport to evening treatment, free fitness sessions, free counselling advice and more.

The foundation had been planning an additional concept for some time and the pandemic served as the final push to launch the concept of LifeWalk.

Depending on the COVID-19 situation, the challenge will be happening between Friday, April 30, and Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The concept is similar to LifeCycle but rather than on a bike, LifeWalk will be a long-distance walk over a shorter period of four days.

LifeCycle Founder Alan Curry said: “As many of our donors know, the 2021 LifeCycle Challenge was already planned for Argentina and Chile, however, for our foundation, safety comes first: the COVID situation in those Latin American countries does not augur well.

"So, we decided that now is the right time to activate a novel sister event that we had planned some time ago. In April 2021, we shall be walking from Bowness on Solway to Walls End. Everything is being organised for the participants: all they have to do is to register, train to build their stamina for a 100-mile walk and show up to walk under our LifeWalk banner ‘Walk With Us’.”

The foundation’s chairperson, Shirley Cefai, said: “Though this is not as challenging as cycling an average of 180 kilometres a day as normally happens during the annual LifeCycle Challenge, in its own right this is not an easy challenge, yet we are sure that this exciting walkathlon will attract a good number of participants.

Obesity, which leads to diabetes and hypertension, is the main precursor of renal failure and, therefore, the foundation believes such events also help to highlight the need for everyone to become and stay fit by adopting ‘Walk With Me’ as a personal slogan.”

Nestlé Malta has confirmed its sponsorship of LifeWalk with its iconic coffee brand Nescafé as title sponsor.

“We are confirming our support for LifeWalk. Like the LifeCycle Challenge, this is also perfectly in line with Nestlé’s objective, as we inspire people to have a balanced and healthy lifestyle," Nestlé’s Category Business Manager and Corporate Communications Manager Charlene Ellul said:

"We understand the stark reality of social distancing, financial hiccups and restrictions, brought upon all of us this year. Sponsoring the Nescafé LifeWalk Challenge, therefore, will demonstrate that we won’t be shackled by adversity and will continue to help and care for our community. Our principles are built on values, namely respect, and this is what we strongly believe LifeCycle is doing in its endeavour: offering respect to patients and their families. For this reason, it was an easy choice for us to reassure our contribution to such a noble, nation-wide act.”

LifeCycle was launched in 1999 when four individuals cycled all the way from Reggio Calabria in southern Italy to the small village of Haydon Bridge near Newcastle in Northern England, the home of founder Alan Curry. The aim was to raise both money and awareness for persons suffering from renal failure in Malta.

After travelling to 50 countries between 1999 and 2019 and raising close to €3 million, this will be the first year the foundation will not do a cycle ride owing to COVID-19 still affecting huge numbers in both Argentina and Chile where the team was meant to be visiting, cycling 2,000km in 10 days.