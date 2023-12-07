Fourteen cyclists who embarked on the 2023 LifeCycle Challenge successfully crossed the finish line in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.

Setting off from Bangkok in Thailand 10 days previously, they cycled for 2,000 kilometres to Malaysia to raise funds for renal patients.

In the true spirit of the LifeCycle Challenge, the feeling of relief, pride and accomplishment at reaching the finish line was accompanied by a thought of solidarity and empathy for kidney patients whose suffering and hardships spurred on the cyclists during their challenge.

“We take great pride in conquering this challenge; the sensation is almost surreal.

"Despite all the preparations, reaching the end is incredibly gratifying. However, in this moment of significant achievement, our hearts and thoughts are with kidney patients, whose enduring challenge is far from over," the founder of LifeCycle (Malta) Foundation and LifeCycle Challenge, Alan Curry, said.

This year’s endeavour was the 23rd edition of the LifeCycle Challenge with the aim of raising about €200,000 to fund medical research and raise awareness on renal health.

The challenge was supported by Nescafé, Smart Technologies Ltd, Technoline Ltd, Farsons Foundation, Laferla Insurance, JPA, The Web Ally, McDonald’s, Borg Cardona & Co Ltd and Salini Resort.

Donations can be made via Revolut on 9932 9101; PayPal; or SMS: 5061 7370 for €2.33; 5061 8920 for €6.99; 5061 9229 for €11.65.

People can also call 5160 2020 for a donation of €10; 5170 2005 for €15; and 5180 2006 for €25.

Donations can also be made via bank transfers via Swift code VALLMTMT, IBAN MT 18 VALL 22013000000014814521017, with the Bank name being Bank of Valletta, and account number 14814521017.

The LifeCycle Foundation is registered with the Commissioner for Voluntary Organisations - VO/0529For more information, one can visit here or here.